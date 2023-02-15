Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
ABC15 Arizona

Scottsdale-based entertainment group to bring popular bar to the Las Vegas Strip

By Brandon Brown, Phoenix Business Journal,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HhHhP_0koIBknG00

An Old Town Scottsdale bar has finalized a deal to expand to one of the biggest entertainment destinations in the world — the Las Vegas Strip.

Bottled Blonde, which is owned and operated by Scottsdale-based Evening Entertainment Group, is set to open in 2024 in a four-story, 25,000-square-foot club on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, directly across from the Bellagio Hotel & Casino.

EEG is developing the project with Creation, a rapidly growing real estate development and alternative investment firm. The bar will be housed inside a standalone $50M entertainment venue with an open-air rooftop lounge.

"This is a dream come true," Les Corieri , a founder of EEG, told the Business Journal. "We have always wanted to be in Vegas, but we never knew if we'd have an opportunity on the Strip."

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Greenlight to bring thousands of affordable housing units to Arizona
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Valley woman finds desk with valuable secrets
Gilbert, AZ1 day ago
DATA: Is Phoenix heading toward a housing crash or a stable market?
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Chicago Cubs 2023 spring training menu at Sloan Park in Mesa
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Phoenix man paid $12K to restore classic car and nearly lost it all
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Man killed in hit-and-run near 7th Street and Broadway Road
Phoenix, AZ14 hours ago
News special highlighting ABC15's Black History Month coverage
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Phoenix Day School for the Deaf wins big at national robotics competition
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Two dead, 11 hurt after truck crashes into group of bicyclists in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ15 hours ago
Phoenix police seek public help in finding convenience store thief
Phoenix, AZ13 hours ago
Thousands gather at State Capitol for AZ March For Life
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
$2 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Phoenix for Tuesday night's drawing
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
The history behind the 'Richard Thompson South Mountain Classic'
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
United Food Bank hires St. Vincent de Paul exec as new CEO
Mesa, AZ3 days ago
Valley non-profit puts out urgent call to the community
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Police involved in deadly shooting near 23rd and Glendale avenues in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Man hurt after shooting near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ17 hours ago
Winter storm leaves thousands in the Valley, across Arizona without power
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Head-on crash leaves three dead near 19th Avenue and Loop 101
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Tempe mayor condemns threat toward LGBTQ-friendly coffee shop, FBI investigating
Tempe, AZ5 days ago
Sky Harbor flights temporarily delayed due to weather, FAA says
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Endangered African penguin chicks hatch at Arizona aquarium
Scottsdale, AZ6 days ago
Preparing for potentially destructive winds in the Valley
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Deadly crash on Loop 202 South Mountain near Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
One dead, officer injured in police shooting near Dysart and Buckeye roads
Avondale, AZ4 days ago
Local schools weigh in on salt, sugar limits in proposed school meal plans
Queen Creek, AZ4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy