Scottsdale-based entertainment group to bring popular bar to the Las Vegas Strip

An Old Town Scottsdale bar has finalized a deal to expand to one of the biggest entertainment destinations in the world — the Las Vegas Strip.

Bottled Blonde, which is owned and operated by Scottsdale-based Evening Entertainment Group, is set to open in 2024 in a four-story, 25,000-square-foot club on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, directly across from the Bellagio Hotel & Casino.

EEG is developing the project with Creation, a rapidly growing real estate development and alternative investment firm. The bar will be housed inside a standalone $50M entertainment venue with an open-air rooftop lounge.

"This is a dream come true," Les Corieri , a founder of EEG, told the Business Journal. "We have always wanted to be in Vegas, but we never knew if we'd have an opportunity on the Strip."

