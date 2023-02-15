Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
KYW News Radio

Danyell Brent: Changing the game by feeding his community

By Racquel Williams,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LQ3A6_0koIBLvD00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — West Philadelphia’s Belmont neighborhood will always have fresh vegetables as long as Danyell Brent is around.

He’s experienced his own hardships, battling addiction and alcoholism for 25 years. Now, he has made feeding his neighbors his life’s mission and passion through the Friends Urban Garden for Peace and Understanding.

“We partnered up with the local church here at the corner when they have a food pantry, so the vegetables we get along with the food pantry, this is how we help keep the community going,” he said. “For the past eight years, I’ve been able to provide fresh and healthy vegetables.”

The spaces around Brent’s home are surrounded by an abundance of broccoli, tomatoes cucumbers, peppers and other greens. Every week, he and a small group of volunteers deliver food to anyone who needs it.

“We deliver and give out a total of 120 bags,” he said. “The great part about us is — don’t come get one bag knowing that you need four.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z7XTF_0koIBLvD00
Photo credit Danyell Brent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zMxb_0koIBLvD00
Photo credit Danyell Brent

Brent doesn’t have to look far to point to his influences.

“My heroes are in my community,” he said. “My sister Rania believed in me when nobody else believed in me.”

Brent is in the process of building garden beds in the backyard of families in the area, so they too can share fresh produce.

“I am in a war against hunger,” he added.

During Black History Month, KYW Newsradio’s GameChangers honors 10 individuals or organizations that have made a significant, positive impact in communities of color in the greater Philadelphia region. KYW community affairs reporter Racquel Williams will host an evening honoring this year’s awardees on Feb. 22. View the 2023 honorees here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Penn puppy graduates are helping local communities
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
Recycling in Philadelphia recovers from pandemic, plastic market
Philadelphia, PA11 hours ago
Swimmers take polar pool plunge to raise money for Philly lifeguard bonuses
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Roslyn Jeffers and Antoinette Howard: Changing the game by feeding a food-insecure community
Camden, NJ4 days ago
PSPCA gives tips on how to safely break up a dog fight
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philly school years to start after Labor Day whenever possible, says superintendent
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Medical Report: Childhood infections once thought ‘eliminated’ are coming back
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Philadelphia School Board rejects 4 charter school applications
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Thousands attend emotional farewell for slain Temple Officer Christopher Fitzgerald
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Inside Jimmy Carter’s hospice care decision
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Melany Nelson: Changing the game by providing compassionate support to crime survivors
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
New Philly Walk of Fame honorees to include musicians, producers, DJs — and a mayor
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
'Stars are aligning' for couple who share milestone moments with Philly sports history
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
This weekend in Philly: 100 years of Disney, brewery trolley tours and more
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Lenore Sears Gay: Changing the game as a medical foster care parent
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Hundreds line up to gather, mourn loss of Temple Police Officer Chris Fitzgerald
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
African American Charter School Coalition alleges ‘systemic bias’ as cause of school closures
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Medical Report: Something in your medicine cabinet might help fight ovarian cancer
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Some diabetes patients experience medicine shortage due to its growing popularity for weight loss
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Suspects wanted for wounding toddler, mother and 5 teens near Philadelphia school
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
SEPTA spending $714 million for fleet of new trolleys, coming your way in 2027
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Philly man confirmed dead after Sea Isle City balcony collapse
Sea Isle City, NJ1 day ago
Family, colleagues, Temple community pack campus for memorial honoring Officer Chris Fitzgerald
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Philadelphia cartoonist's comic strip approved for CBS prime-time TV pilot
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Funeral arrangements for Temple Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Temple grad students union rejects agreement, continues strike
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Jason, Kylie Kelce celebrate birth of their third daughter
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
2 women killed in separate shootouts across Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Chinatown coalition against 76ers arena craft protest music video
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy