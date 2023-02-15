Danyell Brent: Changing the game by feeding his community

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — West Philadelphia’s Belmont neighborhood will always have fresh vegetables as long as Danyell Brent is around.

He’s experienced his own hardships, battling addiction and alcoholism for 25 years. Now, he has made feeding his neighbors his life’s mission and passion through the Friends Urban Garden for Peace and Understanding.

“We partnered up with the local church here at the corner when they have a food pantry, so the vegetables we get along with the food pantry, this is how we help keep the community going,” he said. “For the past eight years, I’ve been able to provide fresh and healthy vegetables.”

The spaces around Brent’s home are surrounded by an abundance of broccoli, tomatoes cucumbers, peppers and other greens. Every week, he and a small group of volunteers deliver food to anyone who needs it.

“We deliver and give out a total of 120 bags,” he said. “The great part about us is — don’t come get one bag knowing that you need four.”

Brent doesn’t have to look far to point to his influences.

“My heroes are in my community,” he said. “My sister Rania believed in me when nobody else believed in me.”

Brent is in the process of building garden beds in the backyard of families in the area, so they too can share fresh produce.

“I am in a war against hunger,” he added.

During Black History Month, KYW Newsradio’s GameChangers honors 10 individuals or organizations that have made a significant, positive impact in communities of color in the greater Philadelphia region. KYW community affairs reporter Racquel Williams will host an evening honoring this year’s awardees on Feb. 22. View the 2023 honorees here .