Forrest Gump's box of chocolates sells for $25K

The box of chocolates made famous in "Forrest Gump" has been auctioned for $25,000. And it didn't even come with chocolates.

Instead, the Russell Stover box -- which was purchased by Ripley's Believe It or Not! -- is filled with sand.

"This was so Tom Hanks could keep it on his lap properly during filming," a rep for Ripley's said in a statement . "Marked 23 ounces, the sand-filled prop actually weighs in at over four pounds."

The box can be seen sitting on Hanks' lap throughout the 1994 flick, most famously when he delivers the line, "My mama always said, life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get."

The prop, signed by Hanks himself, was purchased at auction for $25,000.

Ripley's operates 29 Believe It or Not! museums around the world, known as "odditoriums," but it's not clear which location will have the box on display.

The odditoriums are home to "curiosities, incredible art, animal oddities, pop-culture memorabilia, interactive games, and stories of people and places that are incredibly hard to believe, but undeniably true," the company says.