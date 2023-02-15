Full On Super Bowl Brawl Breaks Out Between Eagles Fans At A Casino

Lesson from the wise…

Never watch the Super Bowl at a casino.

Okay okay, I know we all love to make the trip to the casino to have some drinks, and gamble our asses off with the possibility of walking out of there with some serious money…

However, most of the time you just walk out of there empty handed and regretful, as you quickly see the money in your bank account dwindle more and more after a tough run on the slot machines.

And then on top of that, you’re watching your favorite NFL team lose the Super Bowl in heartbreaking fashion, just like the Philadelphia Eagles, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday 38-35.

And to make matters worse for the sad Eagles fans who were watching the Super Bowl at this specific casino, they just couldn’t… help being Eagles fans.

Cowboys fans and Eagles fans, I swear… always fighting each other. No matter where you go, how important the game is, even during the Super Bowl… they’re throwing hands with each other.

As you can see in the video, a ton of people got involved in the fight, and one guy even gets knocked to the ground.

That ol’ liquid courage will get ya every time.

Check it out: