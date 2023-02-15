Open in App
Montgomery County, MD
See more from this location?
mocoshow.com

Councilmember Luedtke Introduces Bill to Improve Transparency of County Boards, Committees and Commissions

By Patrick Herron,

10 days ago
Per Montgomery County: Councilmember Dawn Luedtke on Tuesday introduced legislation to address Open Meetings Act violations and inconsistencies found in Montgomery County government. Bill 8-23...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Montgomery County, MD newsLocal Montgomery County, MD
Planning Board Votes Not to Recommend Historic Designation for Former Weller’s Dry Cleaning Site
Silver Spring, MD16 hours ago
Formal Plaque Unveiled to Recognize the Renaming of Rockville Memorial Library
Rockville, MD2 days ago
Weekly Message From the County Executive: Hate has No Home in Montgomery County
Silver Spring, MD1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MCPS: Our Commitment to Safety, Security and Well-Being in MCPS, An Update
Rockville, MD6 hours ago
New Cybersecurity Initiative with Focus on Helping Small Businesses Seeking to Provide Cybersecurity Services Will Be Detailed at March 6 Event in Rockville
Rockville, MD2 days ago
Montgomery Parks to Host Meetings on March 15 and 16 to Seek Feedback on Future Bethesda Market Park Development
Bethesda, MD2 days ago
Four Buildings Containing 380 Residential Units Proposed for Nike Missile Launch Site in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg, MD1 day ago
Schedule and Education Sessions Announced for 10th Annual Montgomery County Energy Summit That Will Be Held March 28-29 in Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD2 days ago
MS-13 Members Involved in Murders That Took Place in Gaithersburg and Germantown Sentenced to Life in Prison for Racketeering, Murder, Extortion, and Federal Drug Charges
Gaithersburg, MD1 day ago
Gaithersburg Ranked 3rd Most Culturally Diverse City in U.S.
Gaithersburg, MD2 days ago
Rockville Ranked Eighth Most Ethnically Diverse City in U.S., According to Study
Rockville, MD2 days ago
Citizens & Culture Coming This Spring to Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD9 hours ago
Rockville Man Accused of Killing Former Boss at Bethesda Home Pleads Guilty to All Counts
Rockville, MD1 day ago
Maryland’s First Ever Cannabis Lounge to Open Next Week in MoCo
Burtonsville, MD1 day ago
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 14-Year Older
Bethesda, MD1 day ago
Beyond MoCo: Maryland Police Release More Details In Road Rage Shooting As Investigators Continue To Seek Information Leading To Suspect
Washington, DC1 day ago
Quincy’s South to Close; Restaurant Looking for New Location
Rockville, MD11 hours ago
Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing in Back Field of North Bethesda Middle School; No Injuries
Bethesda, MD1 day ago
Detectives Investigating Multiple Thefts from Autos and Credit Card Fraud
Bethesda, MD1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy