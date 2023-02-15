Open in App
Kansas City, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Watch live: View the Chiefs 2023 Super Bowl parade from home

By Makenzie KochRussell Colburn,

10 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City leaders expect hundreds of thousands of Chiefs fans to gather downtown for Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade and rally .

The Chiefs’ Championship Parade will begin at noon Wednesday and travel from the River Market down Grand Boulevard. When it gets to Pershing Road, it will turn toward Union Station.

Then the celebration will continue with a rally at Union Station around 1:45 p.m.

City leaders vow they’ve taken steps to improve fan safety, parking, transportation and more compared to the Kansas City Royals’ parade in 2015 and the Chiefs’ last parade in 2020.

But if you don’t want to go downtown — or you’re simply not able to — there are still two easy ways to watch the Chiefs 2023 Super Bowl parade and rally from home, work or wherever you are.

FOX4 will be live streaming the parade and rally on air and on fox4kc.com .

We’ll have a full day of coverage, from our Morning Show starting at 4 a.m., pre-parade coverage at 11 a.m., to the main event kicking off at noon Wednesday.

FOX4 crews will be all along the parade route and at the rally, so you’ll get the best views and all the action from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Championship celebration.

Watch parade and rally coverage in the video player at the top of the page starting at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

