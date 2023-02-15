Open in App
Newberry, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves ranked no. 14 nationally in men’s weight throw, 20th in women’s weight throw

By Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bxyoz_0koI7X5O00
Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics

NEWBERRY – The Newberry College men’s and women’s track and field weight-throwing teams have been ranked nationally amongst Division II institutions. The men’s team occupies the No. 14 spot in the USTFCCCA rankings, while the women have control of the No. 20 spot.

Both teams are the only South Atlantic Conference members listed in the category, an indication that the Wolves are the leaders of the pack in the SAC.

The women’s throwing unit is spearheaded by Irma Watson-Perez (Sanford, Fla.), who currently leads the SAC Indoor Track and Field Performance List after placing first at the Alachua County Collegiate Invitational last month. She is joined by Andrea Pascual-Rivera (Tarragona, Spain) and Kennedy Myers (Hopkins) on the list – in fourth and fifth place, respectively – giving the Wolves three of the top five spots on the chart.

The men are led by Jase Hunter (McDonough, Ga.), also a first-place finisher at the Alachua Invitational in Gainesville, Florida. Parker Pitts (Prosperity), Jon Williams (Columbia) and Kegan Crowell (Beaufort) took spots three to five in that event to help the Wolves achieve their high ranking. Additionally, Hunter, Pitts and Williams are the rightful owners of the top three spots on the SAC Indoor Performance List.

