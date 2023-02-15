Obituary: Joseph Darrell Lilly, 80

LILLY

Mr. Joseph Darrell Lilly, 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 13, 2023, at his home.

Graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Guilford Memorial Park with Rev. Adrian Harris officiating.

Mr. Lilly was a hard worker and also loved to travel. He enjoyed studying history, especially surrounding the civil war. Joe was a proud veteran, serving his nation with the Army. He served in Korea during the cold war, as well as being called to Desert Storm, and then in the reserves and national guard for 14 years. He loved to garden, and his favorite musical group was Fleetwood Mac.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Lilly, who he cared for until the end of her life. Also, his siblings, Velma Lilly and Tommy Lilly.

Joe is survived by his sons, Rick Lilly and Scott Lilly (DeeAnna), who were his greatest love and dedication. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought much joy and happiness to his life.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff of AuthoraCare Collective, and especially to Lisa Staley Hernandez for walking this journey with us and the love and care she gave to our dad.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AuthoraCare Collective (formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro), 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405, or to Meals on Wheels of Guilford County.

Information submitted by George Brothers Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.

