Catoosa, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

All clear after tank fire at Port of Catoosa

By Justin Ayer,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ukwPZ_0koI2eCy00

The Tulsa Fire Department and Hazmat are responding to a tanker fire at the Port of Catoosa.

Just before 11 a.m. Rogers County Emergency Management said an all clear has been issued.

The tanker is owned by Holly Energy.

WATCH: Firefighters battle fire at Port of Catoosa

PHOTOS from the scene

Catoosa Public Schools evacuated students and teachers at the HPLC to the Catoosa Indian Activity Center. The district sent out an emergency alert saying they were evacuating out of an abundance of caution.

The Tulsa Port Authority released a statement Wednesday afternoon explaining what happened:

"Just before 9:00 AM today, the Tulsa Port Authority became aware of a fire involving a large storage tank on the north end of the navigation channel on land leased by HEP Oklahoma, LLC. As first responders were in route, the Port Authority sounded the Port-wide hazmat alarm accompanied by an electronic notification about the fire, advising certain areas to consider evacuating the port. As prevailing winds were from the east it was recommended that industries located due west of the fire evacuate. First responders from Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Rogers County Sheriff’s Department assisted in evacuating vehicles from the Port while Tulsa Fire Department was on scene responding to the incident. At approximately 10:30 AM, Tulsa Fire advised the Port Authority that the fire was extinguished and that normal port operations could resume. According to onsite/emergency responder reports, workers at the facility were performing maintenance on an empty tank, which may have had residual amounts of product which ignited and caused the plumes of smoke. No injuries were reported. Tulsa Ports is grateful for the quick and professional response of our first responders. Please direct all media and public inquiries regarding the HEP Oklahoma, LLC facility to media@hfsinclair.com ."

