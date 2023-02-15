N&N Show leads Ramona to first-round playoff win over Morse

They call it the N&N Show.

And Chase Newman and Dalton Norvell were on center stage Tuesday night as Ramona High School handled Morse’s pressure defense and beat the Tigers 73-50 in a first-round Division III playoff game.

The No. 3-seeded Bulldogs advance to Friday’s quarterfinals, hosting Olympian, which defeated Westview.

Ramona, the North County Coastal League champion at 19-9, has won 10 in a row and 13 of the last 14. Morse, seeded No. 14, sees its season end 9-18.

Newman, a 6-foot-5 junior who runs the floor, shoots from beyond the arc and crashes the boards, finished with 19 points, six rebounds and blocked a pair of shots. He averages 19.2 points and 8.2 rebounds.

“We’re a duo and we get every team’s best shot,” Newman said. “But we’re also a team. Two players can’t win it. Everyone has to contribute, and I think we have that.”

Norvell, a 6-3 junior, averages 23.3 points and 6.3 rebounds. He finished Tuesday with 27 points and eight boards.

Both players were out of the game with 5:10 to play as Ramona opened a 31-point lead.

“Wins are a result of hard work, teamwork,” Norvell said. “We know we’re talented, but it’s up to us to get the other players involved.”

And they did with nine Bulldogs scoring. Carson Ward was a big contributor with nine points and nine rebounds.

Rayveon Bush led Morse with 14 points, while Jonathan Smith scored nine — all in the fourth quarter.

Ramona led by seven at the end of the first quarter, ran that to 12 at the half and took control in the third quarter, outscoring Morse 19-8.

The fourth quarter belonged to the reserves.

“Morse sped us up a little (22 turnovers), but we settled down,” said Norvell, who is drawing interest from Division II and III colleges.

Ramona was a No. 2 seed when the CIF Selection Committee met Saturday morning, but a Game 2 loss at High Tech High dropped the Bulldogs to No. 3 with High Tech grabbing the No. 2 slot. What that means is if Ramona is to make a run at the title, it will have to travel to High Tech again.

“That’s OK,” Norvell said. “It’s the playoffs and everyone starts 0-0. The season starts over. If we have to travel, we’ll travel. It’s an exciting time.”

Several games across all the brackets were postponed because of the weather.

Bracket buster

West Hills didn’t report its final regular-season game until after the pairings’ deadline Saturday. So the Wolf Pack were awarded the No. 4 seed and a home game against Escondido Charter.

Rancho Buena Vista was the No. 5 seed and despite the higher seed initially was sent to the desert to play Central Union, which is a league champion.

Once the error was discovered, RBV was moved to No. 4 and will host Escondido Charter today. West Hills moved to No. 5 and traveled to Central Union. Those teams are in the bracket opposite Ramona and Morse.

