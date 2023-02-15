Films Boutique Sells Mani Haghighi’s Iranian Thriller ‘Subtraction’ to Key Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Films Boutique has closed a flurry of deals on “Subtraction,” Mani Haghighi ’s Iranian noir thriller which world premiered at Toronto in the competition Platform section.

The Berlin-based company has closed deals in France (Diaphana in association with Kinovista), Russia and CIS (A One), Canada (Films We Like), Ex-Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom), Middle East (Fron Row), Poland (Mayfly), Taiwan (Proview Ent.), Australia and New Zealand (Vendetta), Switzerland (Trigon) and Benelux (September Films).

The movie is headlined by Taraneh Alidoosti, the Iranian star of “The Salesman” and “Leila’s Brothers” and Navid Mohammadzadeh (“Leila’s Brothers”). Both Haghighi and Alidoosti have recently been targeted by Iranian authorities. Alidoosti was temporarily arrested , while Haghighi had his passport confiscated as he was about to board a flight to attend the BFI London Film Festival.

Set in downtown Tehran, the movie stars Farzaneh as a young driving instructor who spots her husband, Jalal, walking into a woman’s apartment. When she confronts him, Jalal claims he was out of town for work. He decides to check out the building for himself. There, he meets a woman who is the spitting image of Farzaneh. Her name is Bita. Stunned, the two compare family photos: Bita’s husband also looks identical to Jalal.

Films Boutique is hosting market screenings for the movie at the EFM. Films Boutique’s slate also includes the Chinese competition title “The Shadowless Tower” by Zhang Lu, the sci- fi animation feature “White Plastic Sky” which is playing in Encounters, “The Klezmer Project” in Encounters, as well as “The Burdened” in Panorama” and “Our Body” in Forum.

Here’s the poster: