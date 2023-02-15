Blade basketball polls: Start, Central Catholic, Liberty Center, Toledo Christian are girls champs

The final Blade girls basketball poll for the 2022-23 season has crowned four divisional champions, including three that captured repeat league titles.

Start, Central Catholic, Liberty Center, and Toledo Christian each secured the final No. 1 spots in their respective divisions at the close of the regular season, with tournament play now underway.

In Division I, coach Dane Franklin's Start Spartans (19-2, 10-0) won their second straight City League championship and was ranked 10th in the final Associated Press state poll.

The Spartans opened the season Nov. 19 with a 50-47 loss to defending D-I state champion Reynoldsburg, and fell the next night at the same invitational at Westerville South, 58-50 to Southwest Academy of London, Ont.

Start then hit stride and reeled off 19 consecutive wins entering tourney play, including a 37-29 win over Rogers in the City championship game.

The Spartans edged out repeat Northern Lakes League winner Anthony Wayne (19-3, 13-1), which ended No. 2 in The Blade poll on the heels of their advancement to the 2022 D-I state semifinals. Three Rivers Athletic Conference runner-up Fremont Ross (19-3, 11-3) finished No. 3.

Repeat TRAC champion Central Catholic (20-2, 13-1), Ohio's third-ranked Division II team, took its second straight Blade Poll title. The only losses for coach Ericka Haney's Irish came in their Nov. 23 opener against Start (48-36), and late in the season at Fremont Ross (62-49).

Liberty-Benton (20-2, 9-0), winner of seven straight Blanchard Valley Conference championships and 75 consecutive conference games, ended at No. 2 in a strong D-II group, followed by Bryan (20-2, 7-0), which won its fourth straight Northwest Ohio Athletic League title, and Fostoria (20-2, 13-1), which shared the Northern Buckeye Conference crown with Woodmore. It was the first league title ever for Fostoria in girls basketball.

In Division III, Liberty Center (19-3, 5-2), which ended in third place in the NWOAL, is The Blade's poll champion. The Tigers of coach Tim Davis, who were bidding for their first league title since 2001, lost in nonleague play at D-I NLL contender Springfield (42-37), and dropped league games at champion Bryan (54-45) and at rival Patrick Henry (51-45).

Toledo Christian (17-4, 10-0), which won its sixth straight Toledo Area Athletic Conference championship, was the wire-to-wire No. 1 in The Blade's Division IV poll after taking on an ambitious nonleague schedule that included six Division I teams.

The Eagles of coach Tim Wensink won three of those games, plus added wins over fifth-ranked Division III state power Ottawa-Glandorf, and D-III Margaretta, champion of the Sandusky Bay Conference's Bay Division.

TC emerged from a stacked D-IV poll group ahead of NBC co-champion Woodmore (19-3, 13-1) at No. 2, SBC River Division winner Lakota (20-2, 15-1) at No. 3, NWOAL runner-up Patrick Henry (18-4, 6-1) at No. 4, and SBC River Division runner-up Danbury (18-4, 12-4) at No. 5.

Here are The Blade’s high school basketball polls for this week.

GIRLS (FINAL)

Division I

1. Start (1 last week), 19-2 record

2. Anthony Wayne (2), 19-3

3. Fremont Ross (3), 19-3

4. Perrysburg (5), 16-6

5. Springfield (4), 16-6

Division II

1. Central Catholic (1 last week), 20-2 record

2. Liberty-Benton (2), 20-2

3. Bryan (3), 20-2

4. Fostoria (4), 20-2

5. Port Clinton (not ranked), 15-7

Division III

1. Liberty Center (1), 19-3 record

2. Van Buren (2), 15-7

3. Evergreen (3), 13-9

Division IV

1. Toledo Christian (1 last week), 17-4 record

2. Woodmore (2), 19-3

3. Lakota (3), 20-2

4. Patrick Henry (4), 18-4

5. Danbury (5), 18-4

BOYS

Division I

1. Perrysburg (2), 16-5

2. Start (1), 16-5

3. Whitmer (3), 13-8

4. Findlay (5), 14-7

5. Anthony Wayne (not ranked), 13-8

Division II

1. Central Catholic (1), 17-4

2. Rossford (2), 17-4

3. Wauseon (3), 14-7

4. Scott (4), 12-9

Division III

1. Cardinal Stritch (1 last week), 18-3 record

2. Emmanuel Christian (2), 18-3

3. Liberty-Benton (3), 19-3

4. Delta (4), 17-4

5. Swanton (5), 16-5

Division IV

1. Patrick Henry (1 last week), 17-4 record

2. Old Fort (2), 18-3

3. Toledo Christian (4), 13-8

4. Pettisville (3), 13-8

5. Danbury (5), 12-9