Busta Rhymes Throws Drink On Fan For Grabbing His Butt, She Responds

When Busta Rhymes made the 1997 hit “ Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See ,” he was serious.

Recently, an excited fan got a little too handsy with the rap icon, which resulted in Busta throwing a drink on a woman in the blink of an eye. Now, Nikita Mathis, the woman in the viral video touching the Brooklyn emcee’s butt, has released a statement explaining her actions.

“I didn’t mean to touch his behind,” Mathis told The Shade Room . “Honestly I was just happy to meet him and wanted a pic been a long time fan I admit I shouldn’t have touch him at all but he’s BUSTA. I felt like I could possibly get a pic.”

On Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), a video began making its rounds on social media showing Busta Rhymes and his entourage walking through the airport terminal when an overly excited fan ran up behind him and touched his bottom. Without thought, the 50-year-old threw his drink at her, which also splashed other bystanders. See below.

Busta has yet to comment on the incident.

Fans should know by now that the “ Touch It” spitter doesn’t like his personal space invaded.

Back in August 2022, Busta had to slap a fan’s arm away for trying to grab his hand while he performed onstage during a show in New York City. To make matters worse, Busta halted the show to address both the woman and her man.

“Yo shorty, you with your man right?” he asked the lady who stood embarrassed.

“That’s your girl?,” Busta then asked the man standing with her. “What kinda sh*t you on letting her continue to grab me up. I’m a grown man, I’ll f**k your girl. But I don’t wanna f**k your girl, I got a good woman at home,” he continued before telling the man, “Tame your girl. This is a weird thing.”

“She touched me and sh*t. Ya’ll got ya’ll little funny a** camera phones and sh*t and I don’t agree with that. I’m not with it,” he added. See below.

On the lighter side, Busta Rhymes recently went viral for delivering his infamous rap verse from Chris Brown’s 2011 hit, “Look At Me Now.” Joined by his fellow pioneers in rap, he shut down the 50 Years of Hip-Hop celebration a t the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5.



