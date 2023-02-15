Open in App
Chicago, IL
WGN News

Red Stars get creative with their 2023 schedule release video

By Larry Hawley,

10 days ago

CHICAGO – Over the years, teams continue to get more creative when it comes to their schedule releases.

The Chicago Red Stars were no exception when they had the chance to release their 2023 slate of games in February.

On their social media accounts in early February, the National Women’s Soccer League club decided to channel the lead character of the Netflix hit show “Wednesday” for the video that accompanied their schedule release.

The team mimicked the dance that was performed by Wednesday Adams during one of the episodes, with veteran defender Arin Wright wearing the same dress actress Jenna Ortega donned in that scene.

Naturally, a number of her teammates were taking part in the segment in the background and took part in the skit as part of the schedule release video.

Larry Hawley featured the video in his “Random Hawlight” of the week, which you can watch in the video above.

As for the schedule itself, the Red Stars will open the season on Saturday, March 25 against San Diego Wave FC, the team that eliminated them in the first round of the NWSL playoffs in 2022.

The home opener at SeatGeek Stadium is slated for Saturday, April 1 against Houston at 1 p.m. as the club plays three of their first five matches of the season at home.

Once again, the NWSL Challenge Cup is back and will be played during the season over the course of six matches. The first is Wednesday, May 3 against the Dash on the road with the first home Challenge Cup game slated for Wednesday, May 31 against Racing Louisville FC.

The season will run through Sunday, October 15 as the Red Stars will play their season finale that day at SeatGeek Stadium against OL Reign.

