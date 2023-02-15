Open in App
Columbus, OH
2023 Ohio Black Expo culture fest announces artist and details

By Nia Noelle,

10 days ago

According to NBC4i, The Ohio Black Expo riverfront culture fest and convention is returning on Memorial Day weekend.

Ohio Black Expo held a news conference Wednesday to announce details for the 2023 edition of the convention that will take place from May 25 to May 28 in downtown Columbus. You can watch the news conference in the player above.

Among guests for this year’s culture fest include rapper KRS-One and drummer Sheila E.

For the full NBC4 story click here

