Open in App
WATE

US warns it will defend Philippines after China laser report

By Julia Mueller,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UoL7b_0koHxIUR00

The United States is warning it will stand with and defend the Philippines after reports that Beijing’s Coast Guard used laser devices to temporarily blind the crew of a Philippine Coast Guard ship, according to the State Department.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price called China’s conduct “provocative and unsafe” and said it interfered with the Philippines’ “lawful operations” in the South China Sea.

“More broadly, the PRC’s dangerous operational behavior directly threatens regional peace and stability, infringes upon freedom of navigation in the South China Sea as guaranteed under international law, and undermines the rules-based international order,” Price said.

The crew of the BRP Malapascua was allegedly temporarily blinded by the laser devices as the ship sailed around Second Thomas Shoal, a submerged reef in the South China Sea to which the U.S. says China has “no lawful maritime claims.”

The Philippines Coast Guard says that the “green laser light” illuminated twice and the Chinese vessel “made dangerous maneuvers” in the water, blocking the delivery of food and supplies to military personnel aboard the BRP Sierra Madre, a ship intentionally grounded on the shoal, in what the Philippines says is “a blatant disregard for, and a clear violation of, Philippine sovereign rights.”

“The United States stands with our Philippine allies in upholding the rules-based international maritime order and reaffirms an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft, including those of the Coast Guard in the South China Sea, would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments,” Price asserted, citing a 1951 mutual defense treaty.

An international tribunal decided in 2016 that China has no claims to the area, and is legally bound to abide by the ruling. But China has rejected the ruling and now contends that the Philippines ship trespassed into the waters of the shoal, which it calls Renai Reef, without Beijing’s permission, according to CNN .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘I thought better of Tennessee’ Knox Pride dismayed after drag, trans bills passed
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
UPDATE: East Tennessee 16-year-old found safe, suspect in custody
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
McDonald's Under Pressure Over Trump's Publicity Stunt in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Knoxville man loses $800 after trying to buy a truck on Facebook Marketplace
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
Bodycam video of woman who died in Knoxville Police custody released
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
10+ dead raccoons dumped under bridge in Cocke Co.
Bridgeport, CT15 hours ago
Halls man sentenced again in rape, assault case after 7-year investigation, hung jury
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
More arrests in Detroit to East Tennessee drug trafficking initiative
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
WATCH: Lego club makes amputee turtle ‘its own tiny car’
Olive Branch, MS2 days ago
Nearly 400 pounds of trash removed from Gatlinburg overlooks, pull-offs
Gatlinburg, TN3 days ago
Victim identified after early morning shooting
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Bill to require ‘adult cabaret performances’ to obtain permits before shows passes subcommittee
Nashville, TN2 days ago
TBI: Arrests made after 2 lbs of fentanyl found
Detroit, MI1 day ago
McMinn County man charged after drug-related death
Englewood, TN1 day ago
Vols baseball coach Tony Vitello suspended three games for program violation
Knoxville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy