Galveston County Fair & Rodeo 2023 Overall Cook-Off Rules

2023 Overall Cook-Off Rules

GCFR 2023 - April 14-22

The fair began in 1938 and was held at facilities in Runge Park located in Arcadia, Texas. In the early 1980s, the County Fair had reached its limits of growth at Runge Park and plans began for a move to Jack Brooks Park located in Hitchcock, Texas. The move to Jack Brooks Park was completed in time for the 1984 Fair, and this is where the fairgrounds are currently located. The youth and the animal projects they exhibited are the foundation the Fair was built upon. This tradition continues today.

Many families look forward to the annual Fair & Rodeo. Volunteer committees work for several months planning different events and activities for everyone to enjoy during the fair as well as events that are held at other times throughout the year. The GCFR also hosts "special" days for the community -Special Kids' Day, Schools' Day, and Senior Citizens' Day. And we are very proud to award several thousand dollars in Scholarships each year to deserving high school seniors from Galveston County. We would like to thank all of the sponsors, buyers, volunteers and staff members who make it all possible.

The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo, Inc. is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization whose purpose is to serve the youth of Galveston County by promoting youth, education, and agriculture by supporting 4-H and FFA programs. The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo does not receive government funding from cities, county, state or federal agencies. Your support is greatly appreciated and we look forward to seeing you at the fair.

