Open in App
Endicott, NY
See more from this location?
News Channel 34

Battisti announces rematch with Korchak for Broome Co. D.A.

By Jim Ehmke,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Zf83_0koHvqPt00

ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Lawyer Paul Battisti is ready for round 2 in his effort to become Broome County District Attorney.

The Republican launched his campaign before roughly 150 enthusiastic supporters at the Sons of Italy Hall in Endicott this morning.

The announcement sets up a rematch between Battisti and current D-A Mike Korchak who is also a Republican.

Four years ago, Korchak, running as a Libertarian, narrowly defeated Battisti by 55 votes in a 3 way race in the general election.

The race created a bitter rift among Republicans in Broome County.

Earlier that year, Battisti had bested Korchak in a Republican primary by 173 votes.

Battisti is a criminal defense attorney in private practice.

He blames Korchak for a rise in crime locally.

Battisti says the D-A’s office has lost half its staff under Korchak’s leadership and that roughly one thousand felony arrests have lead to cases being dismissed.

“These dismissed cases include allegations of violent assaults, sexual assaults against children, weapons possession, drug possession, domestic violence, DWI’s and so many more. It’s simple, what this means is that our men and women in blue, they place their lives on the line every single day only to see the criminal cases they’ve worked tirelessly on be dismissed for no legitimate reason,” he says.

Battisti says he plans to run an aggressive yet positive campaign.

Korchak counters that Battisti is misleading the public with baseless accusations.

He says the turnover at the office is due in part to the change in administration, but mostly because of the state’s reforms to the discovery process.

Korchak says the longer hours and low pay is why prosecutors are seeking other jobs.

And he says Battisti is skewing the numbers when it comes to cases being dismissed.

“I will put my résumé, personally as a prosecutor, up against Mr. Battisti’s. I’ve been a prosecutor for 25 years, fighting for justice, crime victims and their families. And Mr. Battisti has nothing on his résumé regarding prosecution because he’s never worked in a DA’s office and now he wants to run the DA’s office,” he said.

Korchak says the gloves are coming off and he plans to shine a spotlight on Battisti’s past.

Last year, Korchak switched his party registration back to Republican and in December announced his re-election bid.

This year’s Republican primary could prove to be more decisive.

That’s because former Governor Andrew Cuomo pushed through reforms that severely limit ballot access for third party candidates such as Libertarians, meaning that option may not be available to Korchak should he lose the GOP primary once again.

Broome County Democratic Chairwoman Barbara Fiala tells NewsChannel 34 that the Democrats are currently in discussions with a potential candidate, but she’s not prepared to disclose their name at this time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Broome County, NY newsLocal Broome County, NY
Endicott woman pleads guilty to felony Arson
Binghamton, NY1 day ago
Colonial defendants say texts prove their innocence
Binghamton, NY1 day ago
Binghamton man gets maximum for stabbing girlfriend to death
Binghamton, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Harpursville CSD residents vote yes on capital project
Harpursville, NY1 day ago
MacArthur Elementary on lockout
Binghamton, NY1 day ago
Binghamton fentanyl dealer pleads guilty
Binghamton, NY4 days ago
Governor Hochul visits the Firehouse Stage in JC
Johnson City, NY3 days ago
Cornell Cooperative to host poultry raising workshop
Dickinson, NY14 hours ago
Binghamton man who avoided court has been sentenced
Binghamton, NY3 days ago
Man arrested for selling cannabis to Cortland kids
Cortland, NY2 days ago
Village of Waverly awarded $4.5 million
Waverly, NY1 day ago
Large illegal weapons and narcotics bust in Town of Maine
Maine, NY2 days ago
Public hearing on dilapidated Binghamton Plaza
Binghamton, NY4 days ago
New Binghamton central fire station is operational
Binghamton, NY1 day ago
STIC accepting referrals for youth counseling program
Binghamton, NY1 day ago
Twin Tiers Eye Care joins team Guthrie
Binghamton, NY2 days ago
UHS Chenango Memorial gets $20 million grant
Norwich, NY4 days ago
Greater Binghamton Airport gets $7 million
Binghamton, NY2 days ago
Great margarita spots in the Binghamton area
Binghamton, NY3 days ago
Elmira man pleads guilty to driving to Cortland to sell 400 grams of meth
Elmira, NY4 days ago
Otsego Co. woman charged with Aggravated DWI following crash
Cooperstown, NY3 days ago
Binghamton to host Black History Expo
Binghamton, NY1 day ago
Second man arrested following Norwich officer assault
Norwich, NY1 day ago
Burglars steal tools from Broome Habitat house
Binghamton, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy