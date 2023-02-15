Open in App
Terre Haute, IN
Indiana AP High School Boys Basketball Poll rankings

By Brandyn Benter,

10 days ago

Here is a look at the Associated Press’ high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Indpls Ben Davis (14) 24-0 298 1
2. Penn (1) 19-1 264 2
3. Brownsburg 18-2 209 5
4. Hammond Central 19-1 204 4
5. Center Grove 17-2 148 3
6. Indpls Cathedral 15-4 139 8
(tie) Kokomo 16-4 139 7
8. Munster 18-2 93 9
9. Jennings Co. 17-2 71 6
10. Carmel 14-6 69 NR

Others receiving votes:

Greenfield 52. Anderson 44. New Palestine 42. Zionsville 9. Lawrence North 7.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. NorthWood (9) 17-2 286 1
2. Mishawaka Marian (6) 19-2 280 2
3. Norwell 18-2 240 3
4. W. Noble 17-2 172 4
5. Scottsburg 16-2 155 T6
6. Lake Station 17-1 142 T6
7. Connersville 15-4 111 NR
8. S. Bend Washington 14-4 103 5
9. Oak Hill 15-2 89 9
10. Tippecanoe Valley 16-3 77 10

Others receiving votes:

N. Daviess 73. Indpls Brebeuf 38. Beech Grove 26. Hanover Central 12. Guerin Catholic 8.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Linton-Stockton (14) 19-1 298 1
2. Wapahani 18-1 240 3
3. S. Spencer 18-1 227 2
4. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 17-3 214 4
5. University 17-1 184 5
6. Brownstown 15-4 157 6
7. Providence 16-3 129 7
8. Gary 21st Century 16-6 128 8
9. Tipton 14-4 80 10
10. Southwestern (Jefferson) 17-3 43 NR

Others receiving votes:

Carroll (Flora) 39. Adams Central 28. Eastern Hancock 14. Indpls Park Tudor 13. Sullivan 6.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Bloomfield (12) 18-3 292 1
2. Orleans (2) 18-2 274 2
3. Morgan Twp. (1) 17-3 212 4
4. Fountain Central 17-4 174 6
5. Loogootee 13-7 165 5
6. Bethesda Christian 14-3 140 3
7. Blue River 15-5 115 7
8. Ev. Christian 12-8 97 8
9. Greenwood Christian 13-6 92 NR
10. Michigan City Marquette 13-7 68 NR

Others receiving votes:

Indpls Lutheran 44. Traders Point Christian 31. Christian Academy 29. Tri 23. Dubois 9. Edinburgh 8. Barr-Reeve 8. Borden 7. Liberty Christian 6. Lakeview Christian 6.

