Indiana AP High School Boys Basketball Poll rankings

Here is a look at the Associated Press’ high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:
| Class 4A
| W-L
| Pts
| Prv
| 1. Indpls Ben Davis (14)
| 24-0
| 298
| 1
| 2. Penn (1)
| 19-1
| 264
| 2
| 3. Brownsburg
| 18-2
| 209
| 5
| 4. Hammond Central
| 19-1
| 204
| 4
| 5. Center Grove
| 17-2
| 148
| 3
| 6. Indpls Cathedral
| 15-4
| 139
| 8
| (tie) Kokomo
| 16-4
| 139
| 7
| 8. Munster
| 18-2
| 93
| 9
| 9. Jennings Co.
| 17-2
| 71
| 6
| 10. Carmel
| 14-6
| 69
| NR
Others receiving votes:
Greenfield 52. Anderson 44. New Palestine 42. Zionsville 9. Lawrence North 7.
| Class 3A
| W-L
| Pts
| Prv
| 1. NorthWood (9)
| 17-2
| 286
| 1
| 2. Mishawaka Marian (6)
| 19-2
| 280
| 2
| 3. Norwell
| 18-2
| 240
| 3
| 4. W. Noble
| 17-2
| 172
| 4
| 5. Scottsburg
| 16-2
| 155
| T6
| 6. Lake Station
| 17-1
| 142
| T6
| 7. Connersville
| 15-4
| 111
| NR
| 8. S. Bend Washington
| 14-4
| 103
| 5
| 9. Oak Hill
| 15-2
| 89
| 9
| 10. Tippecanoe Valley
| 16-3
| 77
| 10
Others receiving votes:
N. Daviess 73. Indpls Brebeuf 38. Beech Grove 26. Hanover Central 12. Guerin Catholic 8.
| Class 2A
| W-L
| Pts
| Prv
| 1. Linton-Stockton (14)
| 19-1
| 298
| 1
| 2. Wapahani
| 18-1
| 240
| 3
| 3. S. Spencer
| 18-1
| 227
| 2
| 4. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1)
| 17-3
| 214
| 4
| 5. University
| 17-1
| 184
| 5
| 6. Brownstown
| 15-4
| 157
| 6
| 7. Providence
| 16-3
| 129
| 7
| 8. Gary 21st Century
| 16-6
| 128
| 8
| 9. Tipton
| 14-4
| 80
| 10
| 10. Southwestern (Jefferson)
| 17-3
| 43
| NR
Others receiving votes:
Carroll (Flora) 39. Adams Central 28. Eastern Hancock 14. Indpls Park Tudor 13. Sullivan 6.
| Class 1A
| W-L
| Pts
| Prv
| 1. Bloomfield (12)
| 18-3
| 292
| 1
| 2. Orleans (2)
| 18-2
| 274
| 2
| 3. Morgan Twp. (1)
| 17-3
| 212
| 4
| 4. Fountain Central
| 17-4
| 174
| 6
| 5. Loogootee
| 13-7
| 165
| 5
| 6. Bethesda Christian
| 14-3
| 140
| 3
| 7. Blue River
| 15-5
| 115
| 7
| 8. Ev. Christian
| 12-8
| 97
| 8
| 9. Greenwood Christian
| 13-6
| 92
| NR
| 10. Michigan City Marquette
| 13-7
| 68
| NR
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Lutheran 44. Traders Point Christian 31. Christian Academy 29. Tri 23. Dubois 9. Edinburgh 8. Barr-Reeve 8. Borden 7. Liberty Christian 6. Lakeview Christian 6. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0