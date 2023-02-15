Eagles QB Hurts Says Phillies Star Harper Is His Favorite Player

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has said that Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is his favorite player.
Bryce Harper and Jalen Hurts have a lot in common.
Harper nearly single-handedly carried the Philadelphia Phillies to a World Series title, falling just short in six games to the Houston Astros last season.
Hurts, the promising Philadelphia Eagles young quarterback, rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another though the Eagles were ousted 38-35 by the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Eagles reporters recently asked Hurts who his favorite Phillie was.
“Bryce Harper,” Hurts said. “I love Bryce Harper. I remember he hit, uh, I don’t know, was it a grand slam? He hit a grand slam out of nowhere. I mean, it was crazy. I had baseball dreams long ago. But, yeah, Bryce Harper. The energy he brings, the passion he plays with, that’s what Philly is about. He embodies all of that. So a lot of respect for him.”
Harper and Hurts each came close to a championship. More chances will be available in the future.
Even though Harper is likely out until mid-July while recovering from Tommy John surgery, the Phillies’ roster is stocked. Another deep postseason run is definitely possible.
