Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray shows off progress from ACL injury rehab in Instagram videos

The Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray offered a peek into his rehab for his torn ACL on Tuesday and that peek left some people in awe of the apparent progress the quarterback is making in his return from the injury.

Murray suffered the injury against the New England Patriots in December and underwent surgery in early January.

The quarterback shared videos of himself on Instagram on Tuesday riding an exercise bike and doing leg lifts at the Arizona Cardinals practice facility in Tempe.

The Cardinals also posted a video on their Twitter account of new coach Jonathan Gannon meeting Murray in the Cardinals' weight room.

Last month, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Murray might not be able to return from his injury even by the midpoint of the 2023 season.

“My understanding is that he is going to take his time until this thing is 100% right,” Rapoport said on “NFL GameDay Morning.” “He is young. He’s got a long career. He’s not going to rush, so do not be surprised if we don’t see him to start the season or maybe even by the midway point. This injury has to heal perfectly.”

Murray suffered the non-contact injury on Dec. 12 against the Patriots at State Farm Stadium and underwent surgery on Jan. 3. Recovery time from a torn ACL is typically eight to nine months, which would be in the range of the start of next season.

For Murray to be able to regain the same type of speed and burst he had to his mobility before the injury, it would make sense that his preferred recovery time will take a little longer than most.

Judging from his Instagram videos, however, the Cardinals quarterback is hard at work trying to return as soon as possible for Arizona.

The progress Kyler Murray showed in the videos left some in awe:

The Republic's Bob McManaman contributed to this story.

