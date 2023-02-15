Let's eat! Wisconsin has the best tailgaters, the most beautiful McDonald's and top chefs.

You did it. You made it to Friday. Yay! Welcome to the "Let's Eat" edition of the Be Wisconsin newsletter. Hope you're hungry.

But before we get to that, I've got a couple of programming notes. One, let me apologize for last week's Be Wisconsin newsletter, which was a repeat of the prior week's newsletter. We here at Be Wisconsin will do our best to make sure that doesn't happen again, but hey, things go wrong sometimes.

Secondly, I'm writing this on Feb. 10, and I'm off vacationing in Florida until Feb. 21. I'm looking forward to soaking in some sun and going for some runs in shorts, but overall, I'm not a fan of snowbird, warm-weather kinds of vacations. I know fleeing to sunnier climates is a coping tool a lot of people use to get through our cold and dark season, and whatever works for you, you gotta do it. I'm kind of bummed I'll be missing out on what might be some of the last cross-country skiing weather. God help me, I'm a bit obsessed with that sport.

Now onto the regularly scheduled newsletter.

As I give it more thought, I hope you're not too hungry, especially if you aren't anywhere near a fish fry, brats or cheese curds. Because reading these stories will stir up some ravenous cravings.

It's really no surprise that we've got the best tailgaters.

Chris and Tyler are two Packers fans and buddies who know how to bring it to a tailgating party. They recently won the Yum-bardi Trophy, grilling their way to victory on the Food Network's "NFL Tailgate Takedown" and burnishing Green Bay's reputation as "Titletown" with "big, bold flavors."

▶ 'This is Wisconsin': Packers tailgating buddies from Lawrence, Oconomowoc run the table on 'NFL Tailgate Takedown'

We've got the best McDonald's, too

▶ Wisconsin Dells McDonald's named one of the 'most beautiful' in the world by Architectural Digest

The best chefs ...

▶ Top Midwest chefs will show their skills at James Beard Chef Invitational in Nekoosa

▶ Wisconsin semifinalists named in 6 categories for James Beard Awards

And the best fish fries. All we need now is to figure out what is the best kind of fish fry.

▶ Breaded or battered: Which is better for a Wisconsin Friday fish fry? We want to know

You can help Be Wisconsin

▶ Sign up to get the Be Wisconsin newsletter in your inbox every Friday

▶ We can't write this newsletter without your support. Become a subscriber today.

Some good sports

Gotta love Giannis, don't you?

▶ 'I trust Culver's': Giannis says he plans to celebrate another 50-point performance with Wisconsin's favorite restaurant

Here's a nifty story about an old truck, families and football.

▶ Packers announcer Wayne Larrivee's new Chevy Blazer sent him on a trip down memory lane to his last one ... in 1987

And whoa, what's going on with Aaron? Am I the only one who thinks he might be putting us all on?

▶ Aaron Rodgers is going on a four-day darkness retreat in complete isolation to contemplate his future

Germaine shows us the way

▶ 'I've just been blessed': Wrightstown woman still painting at 100 years old

Didja know? A Wisconsin fact drop.

Didja know that in February 1853 the very first Appleton Crescent, an ancestor of the Post-Crescent, rolled off the press. The paper was printed in a small house, which was located at what is now Appleton's Soldier's Square. The Crescent was named for a bend in the Fox River, and it was Outagamie County's first newspaper.

Source: Wisconsin Historical Society

Features reporter Keith Uhlig is based in Wausau. Contact him at 715-845-0651 or kuhlig@gannett.com. Follow him at @UhligK on Twitter and Instagram or on Facebook.