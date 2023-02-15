Person lunges at Tops mass shooter, proceedings resume after delay

Warning: Video contains explicit language, viewer discretion is advised.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A person lunged at Tops mass shooter Payton Gendron during victim impact statements while he was being sentenced on state charges.

While Katherine Massey’s sister Barbara was speaking, a man came in behind her and ran at Gendron. Massey was giving an emotional statement, yelling and using explicit language towards Gendron while talking about her sister, who was one of 10 people killed during the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14. Barbara Massey was the 6th of 17 people expected to speak at Wednesday’s hearing.

Shortly before, Gendron was seen sobbing during the impact statements. The man did not make it to Gendron and was stopped by several officers before he could get there. Gendron was immediately removed from the courtroom and Judge Susan Eagan also left the courtroom.

Gendron’s attorneys left the courtroom a short time later. Court resumed after an approximate 10 minute delay.

“I understand that emotion and I understand that anger, but we cannot have that in the courtroom,” Judge Eagan said as proceedings resumed. “I am prepared to give anyone that needs to speak an opportunity to speak and I know that you need to address some of your comments to the defendant, but we must conduct ourselves appropriately, because we are all better than that.”

Gendron is currently being sentenced on state charges related to the attack, including domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate as well as 10 counts of first degree murder.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.