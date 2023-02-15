Rihanna Wore a Staggering $3.2 Million in Diamonds for Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna’s halftime performance during Super Bowl LVII featured a medley of her biggest hits — and jewelry worth millions. The singer performed for 13 minutes straight at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in front of a global audience estimated to be 100 million. Dressed in a bright red jumpsuit with a matching breastplate, Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy while accessorized with vintage brooches, a watch, a pink ring, and wealth of sparkling earrings.

Super Bowl Halftime star Rihanna | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rihanna accessorized with three different brooches during her halftime performance

The three vintage brooches that Rihanna wore during her performance were designed by Joseph Saidian and Sons. The first is made of emerald cut and round brilliant diamonds and appears to be in the shape of a heart with a tear-shaped pearl attached to the bottom. According to the fine jewelry experts at UK retailer Steven Stone , that brooch is estimated to be worth $40,000.

The second brooch features a huge round brilliant diamond center stone in a halo setting, surrounded by swirls of smaller round brilliant cut diamonds. It’s almost in the shape of a medal, with lines of princess cut and round brilliant cut diamonds taking the place of the ribbon. Its estimated value is $60,000.

The unique third brooch appears to be in a U-shape and features multiple diamond cuts and sizes. The estimated value of that piece is $35,000, making the three brooches altogether worth approximately $135K.

The Grammy-winning singer wore millions in diamonds

The brooches were just the beginning, as Rihanna partnered with some of the biggest and best houses in the world to make a statement with numerous pieces of jewelry. She wore a Brilliant Skeleton Northern Lights watch from Jacob & Co. that retails for $72,000. But the most impressive piece was on her right hand. That’s where the experts spotted a 19.47-carat ruby ring from fine jewelry company, Bayco.

“The superstar was also wearing Jacob & Co’s Brilliant Skeleton Northern Lights watch, which retails for $72k and a ring from Bayco on her right hand. With clients that include royalty, Bayco is one of the world’s elite purveyors of fine jewelry and precious gems, making the 19.47-carat ruby ring likely to be worth approximately $3 million,” says leading diamond expert Zack Stone.

Rihanna chose diamond pieces from Messiko for her ears

Stone points out that Rihanna chose “an abundance of diamond pieces from Messiko” to decorate her ears with. Based on similar products on the designer’s website, the expert estimates that they are likely to carry a value of around $12,000.

Taking all of these pieces into consideration, the “staggering” total of Rihanna’s jewelry was likely to be well over $3.2 million.

For her maternity fashion, she wore a multi-layered, red ensemble custom-designed by Loewe. The outfit was inspired by “flight gear and the show’s dynamic scenography,” the brand revealed on their website . Toward the end of her performance, Rihanna rocked a red, floor-length sleeping bag jacket from Alaïa