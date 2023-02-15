Tigers Football Insider: Which players to have biggest jump from last season

Welcome back to the Tigers Football Insider, where we bring you the latest news and analysis from The Daily Memphian’s Frank Bonner II, Geoff Calkins and Tim Buckley each week.

While the Tigers try to find a consistent playmaker heading into the 2023 season, let’s look at which offensive players might have the biggest leap in production from last season.

Memphis lost a lot of pieces through graduation and the transfer portal, so new players will have to step up. The two athletes who come to mind are running back Sutton Smith and receiver Roc Taylor.

Last year’s running back room was crowded which didn’t leave many touches for a true freshman like Smith. He finished the season averaging 4.7 yards per carry on 29 rushes for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Smith also logged four receptions for 48 yards.

The running back group is still crowded but Smith’s potential to make plays on the ground and in the passing game should make him a bigger part of the rotation during his sophomore season. The coaching staff has loved Smith since he first arrived at Memphis. It would be surprising for him not to get more touches in 2023.

Taylor is entering his junior year and will have opportunities to compete for a larger role. The Tigers brought in three transfer receivers to help replace the top four pass catchers they lost from last year. Taylor is the second-leading returning receiver behind Joseph Scates.

He caught 20 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown last year. Those numbers are likely to take a significant jump if he puts himself in position to get more targets. Spring practice and fall camp will be major factors in how that goes.

