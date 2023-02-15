What Ohio officials are saying about East Palestine train derailment

The residents of a small village in northeast Ohio are reeling after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in their backyard.

About 50 train cars, 11 of which contained hazardous materials, derailed in East Palestine on Feb. 3 due to a mechanical issue with the rail car axle. Some of the cars contained vinyl chloride, and officials did a controlled release of those chemicals to prevent an explosion. Residents were evacuated. Many are worried about the air and water .

Gov. Mike DeWine held a news conference yesterday to update Ohioans on the situation, and he was pretty clear about who's to blame: Norfolk Southern. He said the railroad's CEO assured him that they would stay on site until everything is cleaned up.

"If they don't, we've got an attorney general that will file a lawsuit," DeWine said. "They're responsible for this. They did it. The impact on this community is huge − not just the physical problem that might be caused, but the inconvenience, the terror."

A lot is still unknown about the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating and plans to release a preliminary report in two weeks. But DeWine said he got word that the train wasn't properly classified, meaning it could carry hazardous materials through Ohio without state officials being notified.

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, who represents East Palestine, said his office is looking into this. He's largely reserving judgment until the NTSB releases its findings.

“That was an unmitigated disaster, there’s no question about it," Johnson said.

The latest on the House Bill 6 trial

There have been some fireworks in Cincinnati this week.

Former FirstEnergy Solutions lobbyist Juan Cespedes took the witness stand and provided damaging testimony against former House Speaker Larry Householder and ex-Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges. Cespedes pleaded guilty in 2020 and had to testify as part of his deal.

Among the highlights:

Just weeks before the 2018 election, FirstEnergy Solutions lobbyists delivered Householder a $400,000 check for the dark money group that helped him seize power. Cespedes said it was clear that the check was tied to support for the company's desired nuclear plant bailout.

As Householder worked with lobbyists to craft House Bill 6, Cespedes found himself carrying print copies of the drafts to avoid emailing them and creating a public record.

Householder pushed to keep ads on the air that blamed China for trying to take over Ohio's electric grid, even when FirstEnergy Solutions expressed concern about them.

Borges was budgeted $25,000 to bribe GOP operative Tyler Fehrman for information on the anti-House Bill 6 effort.

Also: Laura Bischoff did an interesting story on the national implications for this case. You can read that here .

More 2024 in 2023

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown's reelection bid is the big race for Ohio in 2024, but there's also that presidential election. And it looks like one Ohioan may join the fray.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a Butler County native and Columbus-area resident, is making moves to explore a potential campaign for president. Ramaswamy got national attention after publishing his book "Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam," which criticizes political correctness and identity politics in the corporate world.

Ramaswamy has been viewed as a rising star among Republicans, and some thought he would challenge Brown. But the 37-year-old son of Indian immigrants made it clear that he's interested in only one race.

"If you ask people in my generation what it means to be an American, you get a blank stare in response," he said in a statement. "I’m on a mission to deliver an answer to that question. We need to revive the basic ideas that set this nation into motion merely 250 years ago."

Learn more about Ramaswamy here .

