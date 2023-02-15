Imlay City girls basketball rediscovers 'urgency', braces for first-place BWAC showdown

YALE — Two weeks ago, the word "urgency" appeared on a whiteboard inside the Imlay City girls basketball team's locker room.

Coach Bill Lengemann wrote it days after the Spartans had suffered back-to-back conference losses for first time since February 2018.

A 46-31 defeat to North Branch on Jan. 20 ended Imlay City's 37-game winning streak against BWAC opponents. That was followed by a 36-35 loss to Almont on Jan. 27.

While the team was still 11-4 at the time, Lengemann knew something had to change.

"We've been talking about (playing with urgency) a lot," Lengemann said. "And we've been focused on it in practice. Sometimes, losses can help you refocus and relearn. This is a young team and they might've had to go through a loss like that to understand."

Since falling to the Raiders in late January, the Spartans are 4-0 and have outscored opponents 185-86. They're now 15-4 overall and 10-2 in the BWAC, with the latter putting them one game behind North Branch for first place in the conference.

"I feel like the sense of urgency is getting even higher as we're winning," sophomore guard Chloe Bruman said. "Because we (believe) we should win these games ... and that urgency is just going up so much."

Imlay City, which lost 80% of its scoring from last season, remains in contention for the program's fourth straight BWAC championship. And that's despite losing Lexa Forti, the Spartans' leading scorer, to a season-ending injury on Feb. 3.

"It was really a bummer," Lengemann said. "But I'm very happy with the way the team has responded. They could've easily said, 'Oh, our leading scorer is out. We're (done).' She was one of our best defenders so we talked about how everyone is going to have to up their performance. And I think the girls have responded pretty well."

"Since we have one of our best players hurt, we all feel like we have to play better," sophomore forward Brie Hund said. "Everybody has to step up a little bit."

Forti's absence has resulted in additional responsibility for senior guard Lily Lengemann. So far, she hasn't missed a beat.

"She's hitting some threes now," said Bill Lengemann, who is also Lily's dad. "She's not as quick as Forti was, but she has good ball-handling skills, is very crafty and sets players up very well. She's really a coach on the floor."

It was Lily who led the way in the Spartans' 39-27 victory over Yale on Wednesday. She finished with a game-high 17 points, in a win Imlay City needed to keep its conference title hopes alive.

"We had to have this game," Bill Lengemann said. "I'm very proud our team. I thought we played excellent defense and did a really good job of containing their players. I thought that was the best defensive performance we've had all season."

The Spartans will need to replicate that showing when they welcome the first-place Broncos on Friday. North Branch is averaging 42.3 points per game this season.

"We know what we're going up against now," Hund said. "On defense, we know who to guard better and who to target."

"I believe rebounding is going to be a big part of it," Bill Lengemann said. "And, to a certain extent, being able to control the tempo of the game. I felt like we lost the tempo after the first quarter last time.

"We're small, we're quick, we're athletic and we can run like deer. We want to play in that type of game. If we're able to control the tempo, I think we're going to be successful."

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.