How to make a frozen bubble

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — Check out this experiment on how to make frozen bubbles! It’s a fun and easy experiment you can do with kids, and it shows the science behind how liquid freezes in different layers at certain temperatures.

What are frozen bubbles? They are bubbles that have been frozen to keep their shape and displays the crystallization of ice. Here’s how to make them!

First, we start with the ingredients needed. To make the bubble solution one will need the following:

1 cup of warm water;

2 and a half tablespoons of corn syrup;

2 and a half tablespoons of dish soap;

2 tablespoons of sugar.

Then we will need to make the special bubble blower. For that you just need a plastic bottle, a straw, and something to puncture the cap with like a small knife or a pen. Adult supervision may be needed for this part of the procedure.

Why do we need a bubble blower? The air in our lungs is too warm for the bubbles to form when we blow them. We use this bubble blower instead so that the bubbles have an easier time freezing without popping.

In addition, a container, measuring cup, tablespoons, and a cold surface to place the bubbles on will be needed.

Here is how to mix the solution:

Put the cup of warm water into the container;

Stir in the corn syrup until the water is almost clear;

Add the sugar and stir until it is fully dissolved;

Carefully mix in the dish soap until it is combined with the mixture. Do not over mix the soap or you will end up with a bowl full of bubbles.

When finished, place the container into the freezer for 30 minutes to allow the solution to cool down, but not freeze. After that, gently blow the bubbles on the tray or a cold surface and place it in the freezer for about five to seven minutes. The bubbles will then freeze, but if do not leave them in there for too long as all the bubbles will pop. When they are ready, they should look like little marbles or snow globes.

The science behind frozen bubbles stems from how ice freezes in different layers. There is a layer of water sandwiched in between two layers of bubble solution. The bubble’s surface and interior layer don’t freeze. The middle water layer is the portion that freezes and forms those crystalline patterns during the experiment as it freezes at a higher temperature than soapy water like how water freezes on the surface of a body of water when exposed to cold air.

