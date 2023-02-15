Open in App
Kansas City, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old boy located

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20EnO0_0koHqnuJ00

UPDATE: The missing 9-year-old boy has been located and is found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department says a child is missing along on the Chiefs Championship Parade route Wednesday morning.

The child is a 9-year-old white male with dirty blonde hair wearing a Patrick Mahomes jersey.

If you see or know his whereabouts, police ask that you notify the nearest officer.

Parade organizers are asking parents to make a plan and set up a meetup location in case they become separated from their children.

Chiefs fans camp overnight for front row parade spot

Officials recommend parents take a photo of their children in case they need to identify what they’re wearing and look like.

Anyone who becomes separated from their group should locate a police officer. Any missing people or children will be taken to a reunification site:

  • UMB Bank, 928 Grand Blvd.
  • KCPD Headquarters, 1125 Locust St.
  • T-Mobile Center Concourse, 14th & Grand
  • Resurrection Downtown, 1601 Grand Blvd.
  • UMB Bank, 1800 Grand Blvd.
  • Blue Cross & Blue Shield, west entrance, 2301 Main St.
  • Lunchland at Crown Center, third level, 2475 Grand Blvd.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

