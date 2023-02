CNBC

Founder who sold his startup to Google says the company has lost its mission, is mismanaged and has no sense of urgency By Ashley Capoot@ashleycapoot, 10 days ago

By Ashley Capoot@ashleycapoot, 10 days ago

A former Google employee said the technology giant is inefficient, plagued by mismanagement and paralyzed by risk. Praveen Seshadri joined the company at the start ...