Lady Gaga seen for the first time as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker 2’

A first glimpse of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in “Joker: Folie à Deux” dropped on Tuesday with her looking devilishly in love.

The “A Star Is Born” actress, 36, will portray the DC villain alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the “Joker” sequel.

Director Todd Philips posted a set photo of the lovebirds for Valentine’s Day showing the baddies about to share a kiss.

The close-up shot featured the “Shallow” singer with messy platinum blond hair and a bloodied mouth as she grabbed Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck close.

In December, Philips revealed a first-look image of Phoenix in the highly-anticipated follow-up movie. “Day 1. Our boy. #joker,” wrote the director in a simple caption of the actor having a shave.

Plot details are still under wraps, however, it is set to be released on Oct. 4, 2024.

Additional cast includes returning star Zazie Beetz as well as Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey.

Phoenix, 48, won the Best Actor Oscar for his role as the deranged clown-makeup-covered bad guy in 2020. In total, the 2019 “Joker” film scored 11 Academy Award nominations and the Golden Lion trophy at the Venice Film Festival.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Coql2DBJu-O

The singer is portraying a new version of the DC Comics character Harley Quinn in the “Joker” sequel. FilmMagic

“Joker 2” will debut in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024. Niko Tavernise / © Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

The Harley Quinn character was previously portrayed by Margot Robbie and Jared Leto played a different version of Joker in 2016’s “Suicide Squad.”

While the project is currently in production, several extras from the movie claimed they have been denied bathroom breaks on set while filming, TMZ reported .

Extras have reportedly been forced to keep working for hours on end without bathroom and water pauses during production at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif., according to the report.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) has received a complaint and is investigating.