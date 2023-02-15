Open in App
Foster City, CA
See more from this location?
New York Post

Amazon unit Zoox tests robotaxi on California city’s streets

By Associated Press,

10 days ago

Zoox, a self-driving vehicle company owned by Amazon , says it has successfully carried passengers on public roads — a development that helps the California company inch closer to bringing the vehicle to the general public.

The company conducted the first run of its four-person “robotaxi” with employees on board Saturday, the Amazon subsidiary said Monday.

The vehicle, which doesn’t have a steering wheel or pedals, ran a mile-long (1.6-kilometer) route between two Zoox buildings at the company’s headquarters in Foster City, California. The carriage-style interior of the vehicle has two benches that face each other. It measures just under 12 feet (3.7 meters) long, about a foot (a third of a meter) shorter than a standard Mini Cooper and can travel up to 35 miles per hour (56 kph).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47PH1d_0koHmyes00
Zoox, which was founded in 2014 and bought by Seattle-based Amazon six years later, says its vehicle can navigate roads and avoid collisions.
AP

Zoox, which was founded in 2014 and bought by Seattle-based Amazon six years later, says its vehicle can navigate roads and avoid collisions. Before Saturday’s test, the company said it completed testing on private roads and got necessary approvals from California’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

With the test now completed, Zoox says its planning to launch a shuttle service exclusively for its employees.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
California faces historic blizzard conditions
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Flight makes emergency landing after American Airlines passenger charges cockpit demanding a drink
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing at the End of March is Already Nearly Empty
Gaithersburg, MD1 day ago
Volkswagen reportedly refused to help cops track stolen car with toddler inside
Libertyville, IL2 hours ago
EPA puts brakes on shipping of toxic Ohio train derailment waste
East Palestine, OH7 hours ago
Dozens protest outside Chinese police station in NYC over alleged spying
New York City, NY11 hours ago
Viral post about bug in food leads to discovery of nearly 20 dead roaches at popular Florida chicken joint
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Costco shoppers have a beef with pricey new food court item
Lynnwood, WA12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy