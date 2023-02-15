Open in App
Denver, CO
FOX31 Denver

Poor road conditions put cities on accident alert

By Dara Bitler,

10 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A fresh blanket of snow created dangerous driving conditions across the Denver metro area on Wednesday morning.

Several areas were put on accident alert . Accident alert happens when weather conditions are so severe that state troopers and police officers are unable to respond to the large volume of crashes, the Colorado State Patrol said.

How much snow fell in Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday?

“Accident Alert is initiated on a jurisdictional and geographical basis, in other words some cities may be on accident alert whereas others may not depending on how the weather conditions are affecting their area,” CSP explained.

What do you do during accident alert?

If your area is put on accident alert, police officers and state troopers will only respond during the following circumstances:

  • Vehicles are disabled due to damage.
  • Accident involves a fatality or an injury requiring medical attention.
  • Alcohol or drugs are involved.
  • Accident is an alleged hit and run.
  • There is damage to public property other than wildlife, i.e. a highway guardrail.
Live updates: Snow causing slick commute

If your crash does not need a police response based on the above criteria, drivers should exchange information and file a report online .

File a crash report online here

You will need to make sure you exchange names, phone numbers and insurance information with the other driver or drivers involved in the crash.

