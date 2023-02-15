Open in App
James City County, VA
See more from this location?
WAVY News 10

James City County police conducting training exercise Wednesday

By Courtney Ingalls,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FD5J7_0koHk4XX00

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The James City County Police Department’s Tactical Field Force (TFF) is conducting a training exercise Wednesday.

The exercise will take place in Freedom Park on Centerville Road from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. During the exercise, residents might see an increased presence of law enforcement in the area, as well as unmanned drones.

According to the James City County Police Department, this exercise is crucial to the department’s commitment to providing the best training and preparation for first responders.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested after standoff with officers on Jefferson Ave in Newport News
Newport News, VA20 hours ago
5 arrested in multi-jurisdiction gun operation in Newport News, Hampton
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Missing, endangered elderly man found safe
Williamsburg, VA19 hours ago
3 adults, 2 children displaced following house fire on Myrtle Ave. in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA3 hours ago
Update: 2 injured in Chesapeake crash, Indian River Library closed
Chesapeake, VA1 day ago
Norfolk man among 2 charged following narcotics search in Currituck
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Police: 2 victims in Hampton shooting
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Juvenile walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Concerns raised as VB expands policing authority for sheriff’s deputies
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Police looking for ‘critically missing’ Virginia Beach man
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
6 people, 2 dogs displaced following house fire on Woolsey Ave. in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
State of the art metal detectors put in three Newport News high schools
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Man injured following shooting in Hemlock Ave. in Hampton
Hampton, VA2 days ago
Williamsburg Voter Registrar proposes changes to precinct boundaries
Williamsburg, VA10 hours ago
Fatal crash on Victory Blvd in Portsmouth now being investigated as homicide
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
One of the first prisoners in Virginia cleared by DNA remembers his role in history
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
2 displaced following house fire on Keller Ave. in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Rep. Bobby Scott to deliver $800K in community project funds to Portsmouth Health Center
Portsmouth, VA12 hours ago
Chesapeake student accused of making false school shooting 911 call
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago
1 injured, 2 displaced following fire at apartment complex in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
3 Ocean Lakes High School students arrested; accused of making threatening comments about teacher online
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
“We need to exercise what her name meant”: Celebrating the life of Amore Wiggins
Norfolk, VA8 hours ago
Man found guilty in fatal 2020 shooting of Portsmouth 7-year-old
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
Record number of gunshot wounds treated at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital’s trauma center concerning, officials say
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Man pleads guilty in hitman-for-hire scheme after case sat cold over a decade
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Record-breaking weather means earlier strawberry picking season
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Menchville, Norview win in 5B region semis
Newport News, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy