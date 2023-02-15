Shonen Jump Just Cancelled Another Promising Series

It looks like another Shonen Jump series is coming to an end. The manga industry is a competitive place after all, and no publisher has as much competition to field as Shueisha. Even the best of series can be axed when sales dwindle, and that is what is now happening to High School Family.

This week, fans were informed the series by Ryou Nakama will end this week. The series will wrap with chapter 122 despite little to no warning. And while the series creator is sad to see the manga end, Nakama is thankful for everyone's support over "these two intense years".

If you are not familiar with High School Family, the series began under Shonen Jump in September 2020. With eight volumes to its name, the manga has a ninth on the way, and fans are hoping volume ten will get a release once the manga wraps. But for now, Shueisha has yet to comment on the anime's next steps.

If you are not familiar with High School Family, the manga is available through the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus. The comedy series follows a young boy's life as his high school career is immediately derailed when his entire family enrolls for school. So for those wanting to know more, you can read the manga's official synopsis below:

"Spring is in the air, and Kotaro is about to begin his first year of high school. He's full of hope and anticipation of a wonderful life at his new school, only to have his dreams crushed by...his family?!? Isobe Isobee Monogatari ~ Ukiyo wa Tsuraiyo?creator Ryo Nakama's latest series combines family and school life gags, making it feel familiar but also fresh and new. This new genre of comedy will be sure to make the grade!"

