Page Six

Lil Nas X sports towering feathered headpiece at Christian Cowan NYFW show

By Kristin Contino,

10 days ago

Lil Nas X isn’t afraid to stand taller than the rest.

The “Old Town Road” singer, 23, made a Valentine’s Day style statement at Christian Cowan’s New York Fashion Week show last night as he rocked an enormous pink feathered headdress to take in the designer’s latest collection.

Sporting Las Vegas showgirl-style feathers, you couldn’t miss Lil Nas X as he sat with Sam Smith — who is rumored to be dating the designer — Bella Thorne, Orville Peck and Teyana Taylor in the front row.

He kept the rosy theme going with a pastel purple satin suit jacket and coordinating trousers, adding sky-high silver platform heels that shimmered like a disco ball.

The rapper had to lean slightly back in his seat to keep his feathered creation from hitting people in the face.
Getty Images

The “Montero” rapper went without any jewelry to let his feathers (and fabulous shoes) do the talking, but he wore sparkly silver glitter makeup around one eye and down his cheek.

Although Lil Nas X is known for his over-the-top outfits, this wasn’t the rapper’s first enormous headpiece; he wore a similar style to the 2022 VMAs , though the Harris Reed creation was much larger and unwieldy.

A model showed off a red feathered headpiece during the runway show.
Getty Images

The Grammy winner made his rounds at NYFW yesterday, with the “Industry Baby” singer wearing a green paisley ensemble as he sat next to Anna Wintour — and Teyana Taylor once again — in the front row at Thom Browne’s show earlier in the day.

Lil Nas X hugged his Thom Browne bag as he joined Anna Wintour and Whoopi Goldberg in the front row at the designer’s show yesterday.
Getty Images

Wearing tall black socks with a white stripe, Lil Nas X carried a custom version of one of Browne’s famous “Hector” dog-shaped bags in a similar green paisley print as his outfit, with Taylor sporting the same in a red design.

