Married Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico star in sexy Fenty Beauty ad
By Margaret Abrams,
10 days ago
These queens have never been more beautiful.
Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín star in a sexy new Fenty Beauty perfume ad after revealing they got married last year.
Varela, 26, and Valentin, 22, met at the Miss Grand International pageant in 2020 before embarking on a private relationship.
In 2022, they surprised fans when they announced they had tied the knot after two years together.
In the sultry campaign released on Feb. 1, titled “Come Smell Me,” the couple opens up about their relationship, including how they met as competitors before developing a strong friendship that turned into something more.
“It’s beautiful when two bodies come together with love,” the couple captioned the video.
The scent features magnolia, musk, tangerine, Bulgarian rose, vanilla and blueberry alongside hints of coconut, geranium and patchouli.
The notes combine “to create a blend that expresses itself uniquely on each wearer for a one-of-a-kind scent that is all heart and pure soul,” according to the brand.
“Omg! Congrats girls! So beautiful both of you Queens! Sending love and light always,” fellow beauty pageant titleholder Samantha Bernardo commented on the pair’s Instagram post showcasing the campaign.
Other commenters called them “the best couple” and encouraged them to create a TV show or book about their relationship.
The Miss Grand International finalists frequently posted about their friendship on social media before going public with their marriage.
