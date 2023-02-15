Open in App
Married Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico star in sexy Fenty Beauty ad

By Margaret Abrams,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdLCJ_0koHilHp00

These queens have never been more beautiful.

Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín star in a sexy new Fenty Beauty perfume ad after revealing they got married last year.

Varela, 26, and Valentin, 22, met at the Miss Grand International pageant in 2020 before embarking on a private relationship.

In 2022, they surprised fans when they announced they had tied the knot after two years together.

In the sultry campaign released on Feb. 1, titled “Come Smell Me,” the couple opens up about their relationship, including how they met as competitors before developing a strong friendship that turned into something more.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MARIANA VARELA (@marianajvarela)

The beauty queens describe Rihanna’s “woodsy” Fenty Eau de Parfum ($140), calling it “sweet but soft.”

“It’s beautiful when two bodies come together with love,” the couple captioned the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pnnmn_0koHilHp00
The pageant queens are working with Rihanna’s beauty brand.
Fenty

The scent features magnolia, musk, tangerine, Bulgarian rose, vanilla and blueberry alongside hints of coconut, geranium and patchouli.

The notes combine “to create a blend that expresses itself uniquely on each wearer for a one-of-a-kind scent that is all heart and pure soul,” according to the brand.

“Omg! Congrats girls! So beautiful both of you Queens! Sending love and light always,” fellow beauty pageant titleholder Samantha Bernardo commented on the pair’s Instagram post showcasing the campaign.

Other commenters called them “the best couple” and encouraged them to create a TV show or book about their relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V8wlc_0koHilHp00
Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina star in the latest Fenty perfume ad.
Fenty

The Miss Grand International finalists frequently posted about their friendship on social media before going public with their marriage.

They revealed they were married in a joint Instagram Reel in October.

The couple captioned the video, “After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fabiola Valentín 🌙 (@fabiolavalentinpr)

Varela then wrote, “Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. I wish you that the love you are giving us is multiplied!,” sending her fans “infinite thanks.”

