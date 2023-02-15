More than 65 pounds of marijuana found when Columbia man is pulled over, SC cops say

A Columbia man was arrested on a drug trafficking charge after a police dog helped deputies find more than 65 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jaden Neal Shepard, 22, was charged with trafficking in marijuana (10 pounds or more but less than 100, first offense) and was also issued a citation for speeding, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Shepard was arrested Monday, according to the release.

A deputy was parked near the intersection of U.S. 378/Myrtle Beach Highway and S.C. 527/Brick Church Road when he saw a speeding vehicle that was driving 87 mph in a 60 mph zone, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy pulled over the vehicle and smelled “an overwhelming odor of an air freshener” while talking with the driver, according to the release. The sheriff’s office said extremely strong air freshener is often used to cover the smell of marijuana, so the deputy asked for consent to search the vehicle.

Shepard did not agree to a search of his vehicle, so another deputy and her K-9, Tara, were called to the scene, according to the release. Sr. Cpl. Tara alerted the deputy there was something in the vehicle, leading to a probable cause search of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

During the search, 45 bags of marijuana, weighing 65.4 pounds, were discovered as well as $6,890 in cash, according to the release.

Shepard was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, according to the release. No bond has been set , Sumter County court records show.

Shepard is scheduled to return to court on March 9, according to judicial records.

“We love our K-9 units! They are second-to-none!” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in the release. “We depend on these K-9s. Through the work they do, they are an invaluable asset in our work to stop the unhindered spread of illegal drugs and crime.”