Salina woman killed in crash in Saline County

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with information from the Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash near Salina. It happened on Interstate 135, near Waterwell Road, on Salina’s south side, just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The KHP said one person died, and two people have potentially serious injuries.

According to the KHP, a Toyota Tundra that was heading south on I-135 crossed the center median for an unknown reason and hit a Ford F150 on the shoulder of the northbound lanes.

The KHP says the crash killed 26-year-old Daisha Endsley of Salina. She was a passenger in the Ford truck.

Troopers say Jose Rodriguez, 41, of Salina, was driving the Ford. He was taken to the hospital in Salina with a suspected serious injury.

The KHP lists 20-year-old Abygail Aaron of Wichita as the driver of the Tundra. She has a potentially serious injury and was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Troopers say all the victims were wearing seat belts. However, they could not tell the status of the Ford’s airbags because the vehicle caught on fire.

Trooper Ben Gardner said the KHP had to close the northbound lanes of I-135 after the crash.

Drivers had to detour by taking the Smolan/Mentor Road exit just south of Salina until about 9:30 a.m.

