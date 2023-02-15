Open in App
Northampton, MA
WWLP

Man arrested on 10 charges after traffic stop in Northampton

By Ashley Shook,

10 days ago

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after allegedly driving away from a traffic stop in Northampton Tuesday night.

According to Northampton Police Lieutenant Borowski, at around 7:30 p.m. on Locust Street, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with Connecticut plates. The operator took off driving toward the center of Northampton and crashed into an oncoming truck on Main Street. The driver then took off on foot. Officers were able to arrest Pedro Rosario of Springfield behind Hotel Northampton.

Rosario is scheduled to be arraigned in Northampton District Court Wednesday on the following charges:

  1. Possession of Class A Drug
  2. Withholding Evidence from Criminal Proceeding
  3. Reckless Operation of M/V
  4. Failure to Stop for Police
  5. Resisting Arrest
  6. Leaving Scene of Property Damage
  7. Unlicensed Operator of M/V
  8. Unregistered M/V
  9. Uninsured M/V
  10. Fugitive of Justice Warrant
