One person injured after house fire in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) –Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Units were on the scene of a house fire in the 6800 block of Compton Heights Circle.

Upon arrival, crews worked on extinguishing a fire and rescuing a person that was in the home.

Police say they were able to put the fire out and rescue the person. They say the person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

