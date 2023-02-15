Open in App
Gaffney, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate charter school to purchase closed elementary school building

10 days ago

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Cherokee County elementary school will find new life this summer.

Goucher Charter Academy, a new charter school in Cherokee County, was recently approved to purchase the former Goucher Elementary School property from Cherokee County Schools.

Goucher Elementary was one of three schools closed by the Cherokee County school board in 2020.

“As always, we continue to be grateful to the school district of Cherokee County for their cooperation in selling us the property, and we look forward to working together to provide excellent educational opportunities for all children,” said Jimmy Lamb, chairman of Goucher Charter Academy.

Goucher Charter Academy will be a free public school serving students inside and outside of the Cherokee County area. The school will open as a kindergarten through fifth grade facility this year, with plans to add a new grade level every year for the next three years.

Goucher Charter Academy will open in August, and Lamb said applications for a new school principal are already being accepted, and the hiring process for other positions will begin soon.

Students who attend Goucher Charter Academy will be selected by a random lottery drawing. Registrations for the lottery are due by Thursday. Parents may continue to sign their children up for the lottery after Thursday, but may be placed on a wait list, Lamb said.

Parents can sign up for the lottery on the school’s website.

