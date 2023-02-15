Open in App
Easthampton, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

Vehicle crashes into State Police cruiser on I-91 in Easthampton

By Nick DeGrayKristina D&#039;Amours,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FNZnv_0koHNUTh00

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic was backed up on I-91 North in Easthampton Wednesday morning.

16 arrested in Northampton with State Police assistance last weekend

MassDOT traffic cameras showed traffic moving only through one lane near mile marker 21 on I-91 Wednesday morning. Several State Police cruisers, a tow truck, and a vehicle could be seen in the right and breakdown lanes.

According to State Police, around 10:15 a.m. a vehicle struck a State Police cruiser that was stationary in the breakdown lane while assigned to a traffic detail. The driver of the vehicle was minorly injured and the trooper was not injured.

The lanes have since been reopened. State Police said this crash serves as a reminder of the importance of the Move Over Law when approaching an emergency vehicle because it could save lives.

While no one was hurt, a reminder that this type of incident could have a worse outcome. “These types of crashes are a leading cause of fatalities for law enforcement, first responders, and tow drivers,” said Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast. Massachusett’s ‘Move Over’ Law is now being stressed to drivers.

According to AAA, about 70% of Americans are unaware of Move-Over Laws despite being passed in all 50 states. Failure to slow down and move over into the next lane causes the deaths of about 23 first responders and roadside crew workers each year, and hundreds more are injured. Local towing companies, see these close calls way too often.

When you are working in that breakdown lane, and on that white line, people just don’t respect it, they don’t move over and you feel unsafe, said Stephen Gonneville General Manager, Interstate Towing of Chicopee.

Gonneville adds they do everything they can to get the attention of on-coming vehicles, from warning signs to bright flashing lights. But he says at the end of the day, his crews need to stay cautious, and drivers need to pay attention.

“Please respect the law, slow down, and move over,” expressed Gonneville. AAA Northeast says there are laws pending right now to expand the ‘move over’ law to apply to all vehicles in the breakdown lane.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicopee, MA newsLocal Chicopee, MA
Garage fire on Westover Road in Chicopee
Chicopee, MA1 day ago
Police arrest three in West Springfield apartment complex
West Springfield, MA1 day ago
Crash causing delays on I-391 south in Chicopee
Chicopee, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One dead after police-involved shooting in Springfield
Springfield, MA18 hours ago
Mass Pike back open after 15 multi-vehicle crash in Brimfield
Brimfield, MA1 day ago
One injured after car v.s pole accident in Springfield
Springfield, MA21 hours ago
West Springfield Police searching for identity fraud suspect
West Springfield, MA22 hours ago
East Longmeadow Fire hosts free car seat installation event
East Longmeadow, MA7 hours ago
Person possibly jumped off the Memorial Bridge in West Springfield
West Springfield, MA1 day ago
Springfield driver charged in connection with deadly motorcycle crash
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Homeless man with manslaughter charge arrested in West Springfield
West Springfield, MA1 day ago
Mill Valley Road in Belchertown closed, multiple without power
Belchertown, MA1 day ago
UTV stolen from Tractor Supply in Pittsfield
Pittsfield, MA2 days ago
Van catches fire in downtown Springfield
Springfield, MA4 hours ago
Fitchburg man arrested on gun charges, linked to armed robbery
Fitchburg, MA2 days ago
Greenfield Road in Deerfield closed due to car crash
Deerfield, MA2 days ago
Connecticut River walkway bridge in Springfield closed due to structural deficiencies
Springfield, MA1 day ago
High volume of calls for tow truck companies following wintry mix
Chicopee, MA2 days ago
Aftermath of a hazardous materials spill from truck or train accident
West Springfield, MA1 day ago
West Street Walk-Out event at Dorothy Amos Park in Pittsfield
Pittsfield, MA16 hours ago
Tree falls on power lines on Thorndike Street in Palmer
Palmer, MA1 day ago
Power outages were widespread in Western Massachusetts after high winds
East Longmeadow, MA1 day ago
Mass. Pike speed limit reduced due to weather conditions
Palmer, MA2 days ago
Ghost gun, trafficking weight of heroin seized in Springfield
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Portion of Route 57 in Granville closed due to downed powerlines
Granville, MA1 day ago
Sportsmen’s Show begins Friday in West Springfield
West Springfield, MA1 day ago
Holyoke warming shelter to reopen on Friday
Holyoke, MA2 days ago
Chicopee’s 69th annual Colleen Contest and Coronation Ball
Chicopee, MA3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy