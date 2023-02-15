New owner, same great service at Bieganek Insurance and Randall State Insurance

A staple in Morrison County, Bieganek Insurance in Little Falls and Randall State Insurance in Randall has a new owner, who prides himself on providing the same great experience and service to their clients, said Ben Nelson.

Nelson purchased the two insurance agencies from Julie Zupko, Jan. 1. Having owned an insurance agency in Rogers for the last 10 years and growing up in the industry as his family has owned the well-established Nelson Insurance Agency in Upsala since 1926, it was time to return to his roots of Central Minnesota, Nelson said.

The biggest thing when Nelson purchased the agencies was that he didn’t want to change anything from what Zupko had done. While his face may be new as the owner, the rest of the staff remains the same, he said. After all, it is the staff that the clients know best and are familiar with. The names of the agencies and their locations remain the same, as well, Nelson said.

“Our biggest goal was that the only change would be me sitting at this desk instead of Julie. We just wanted the transition to be as smooth as it could be,” he said.

And smooth it has been.

“We haven’t had any hiccups at all. A couple general, background issues, but nothing that would affect the customers," he said.

Reminiscing about what led up to the change of ownership, Zupko said she hadn’t been planning to sell the agencies at this time. However, she still considered who she may groom to one day take over the business, just like she had when she purchased the agencies from former owner, Ron Bieganek in 2007. Only, none of the staff were interested in doing so, she said.

When she heard Nelson had sold his insurance agency in Rogers to return to working in the Central Minnesota area, she decided to see if he was interested in her two agencies. The timing also couldn’t have been better for her, she said.

“This allows me to spend more time with my aging parents and just do some things that I’ve always wanted to do and never had time to,” she said.

While Zupko has retired from the insurance business, she is available to help Nelson, if needed. The fact that Nelson is from Morrison County and a 2009 graduate of Little Falls Community High School means a lot, too, she said.

“In selling the agencies, I wanted someone that had local ties, that when I saw my customers in the public, because I intend on making this still my home, that people are content with the new ownership,” she said.

Both agencies have also been present in their respective communities for a long time, which has gained them a good reputation, Zupko said.

According to the insurance agencies’ history published on their website, the Bieganek Insurance agency was founded by Anthony “Tony” Bieganek in 1956. A few years later, Roger Thielen joined the agency in 1969 and “worked with Tony through many milestones of the business.”

Four years later, Tony’s only son, Ron Bieganek, started working at the agency as an insurance agent and the father-son team quickly proved to work very well together. When Tony retired in 1978, Roger and Ron purchased the agency.

The father-son team expanded the business in 1989, by purchasing Randall State Insurance in Randall. Shortly after, Roger relocated to the Randall office where he remained full time until he retired in 1999. Ron then continued to run both agencies with great success until he sold the property/casualty portion of the Bieganek Agency and Randall State Insurance to his longtime employee, Zupko.

Nelson said as an independent agent, Bieganek Insurance and Randall State Insurance are able to personally shop for all of a client’s insurance needs. With the client as their number one priority, they look for the best affordable coverage tailored to the client’s specific needs.

Looking back, and after having grown up in the insurance industry, Nelson said he knew it was a field he wanted to work in after he graduated from high school. After graduation, he went on to study at St. John’s University, from which he graduated in 2013, with a bachelor’s degree in business management.

When Nelson isn’t working, he enjoys spending time with his wife and high school sweetheart, Paige, their children, Rem, 4, and Colton, 2, hunting, fishing, playing golf and more.