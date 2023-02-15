Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
NBC4 Columbus

$1 million bond set for woman charged with injuring Ohio trooper in I-71 crash

By David ReesDelaney Ruth,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6FcJ_0koHJeDF00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A Georgia woman charged for seriously injuring an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in a crash on Interstate 71 had her bond set on Wednesday.

Alea Weil, 29. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Alea Weil, 29, of Atlanta appeared for an arraignment hearing and was issued a $1 million bond for aggravated vehicular assault and an extra $10,000 for possession of controlled substances. Prosecution requested a high bond because Weil has no ties to Ohio.

Weil was charged on Tuesday , one day after she crashed into Trooper Adrian Wilson. Wilson was standing outside of his Dodge Charger and picking up debris from the road at 10:44 a.m. on Monday when Weil hit the rear of his cruiser, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The collision caused the car to move forward and strike Wilson.

The crash closed the northbound lanes on I-71 from U.S. 62/State Route 3 to State Route 665/London-Groveport Road. Traffic was closed for nearly three hours as northbound lanes reopened just before 2 p.m.

Authorities said Wilson was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and has been moved to stable condition but remains seriously injured. Weil was also taken to Grant and received treatment.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Woman accused of driving SUV into Georgia Popeyes over missing biscuits
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman fatally shot by deputy in Pickaway County
Circleville, OH10 hours ago
Boyfriend charged for murder of Columbus woman
Columbus, OH16 hours ago
Police: Man charged with killing girlfriend in east Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH1 day ago
14-year-old injured after being struck by emergency vehicle
Columbus, OH21 hours ago
Woman dead, man arrested after east Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Second gun in two days found at Ohio high school
Reynoldsburg, OH1 day ago
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle
New Lexington, OH17 hours ago
Columbus woman sentenced for killing elderly couple in Lincoln Village
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Stolen car crashes in Fairfield County, deputies rescue three teens after fiery wreck
Columbus, OH1 day ago
More than 30 officers with Columbus Division of Police promoted
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Crew warned of overheated axle moments before Ohio train derailment, according to NTSB
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Mail theft scheme in Athens County sees 3 suspects named
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Columbus purse robbery leads to additional stuffed animal theft, police say
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Columbus police arrest suspect in January west side homicide
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Woman says she escaped gunman in Chillicothe
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
Two arrested after infant twins with broken bones admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Columbus city attorney to shut down two drug houses
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Fentanyl, meth and stolen ATVs found in Ohio drug bust
Glouster, OH2 days ago
Flames destroy a Ross Co. home
Chillicothe, OH15 hours ago
WATCH: Person with snake bite has life saved by Ohio police in newly released video
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Mansfield man facing Burglary charges in Coshocton County
Mansfield, OH2 days ago
Reynoldsburg high school locked down after gun found at school
Reynoldsburg, OH2 days ago
Columbus man sentenced to 3 years in prison for unclaimed funds fraud
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Child abduction attempt reported in west Columbus
Columbus, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy