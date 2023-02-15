Open in App
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance‘ Leads Valentine’s Day Bump At The Box Office

By Anthony D'Alessandro,

10 days ago

The top 20 movies yesterday saw an average 120% spike over Monday as moviegoing exploded on Valentine’s Day led by Warner Bros. theatrical release of original HBO Max R-rated title Magic Mike’s Last Dance which led all titles with $1.93M and a five day take of $11M at 1,496 locations. Magic Mike 3 saw a daily spike of 134% over Monday.

That 5-day take is just $1M shy of the five-day run of last Valentine’s Day romantic comedy , Marry Me , starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, which was a theatrical day-and-date release with Peacock, that movie making $12M, with a Valentine’s Day Monday take of $3M. That movie was rated PG-13 and ended its domestic run at $22.4M.

Second place belonged to 20th/Disney/Lightstorm’s Avatar: The Way of Water with $1.8M at 3,065 theaters, +163% over Monday with a running total of $649.7M in the middle of week 9. The next notch on the list of the top-grossing movies of all-time at the domestic box office for the James Cameron movie to clear is ninth place where Universal’s Jurassic World currently sits with $653.4M. This coming weekend, Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gets all the ticket upcharge venues of Dbox, Dolby, Imax, PLF and 3D.

Paramount’s 25th Anniversary of Titanic at 2,464 theaters minted $1.695M in third place, +141% over Monday for a five-day running total of $9.1M.

The Melrose Lot’s discount priced 80 for Brady at 3,939 theaters saw $1.66M, +115% and a $27.2M running total in the middle of its second week.

Universal’s M. Night Shyamalan directed thriller Knock at the Cabin at 3,657 theaters grossed $1.59M, +182% over Monday for a running cume in the middle of week 2 of $25.5M.

All movies grossed an estimated $14.3M yesterday which is +130% vs. the same Tuesday (Feb. 15) in 2022 and also 13% higher than Valentine’s Day a year ago which did $12.7M.

As well told you yesterday, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is going to kick off 2023’s flood of tentpoles after August-October and early January dry spells with $120M over 4-days this weekend, $280M worldwide in what will be a franchise opening record for the Marvel superhero property.

