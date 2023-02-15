Bygone Era of Ingleside Preserved in Hidden Mural

Visit the Humble Community Center’s large activities room at 2821 Main St. and the corner of W. Main. In Ingleside, and the observant will catch sight of this giant wall mural, painted by artist Daniel Slattery, formerly of Portland, TX. He was paid $3,500 by the city in September 2006 to commemorate Humble Oil and a service station that once occupied the building when the company existed between the 1920’s and 1940’s. Slattery’s artistry is meticulous, recreating with great detail the look and feel of Ingleside decades before it was incorporated as a city. Many may be astonished to learn there was a railroad depot in the area, back when steam locomotives were still in use. Slattery signed his work, even though few get to see it since the center isn’t open all the time. Next time you go to the polls and vote, or have any other reason to stop by there, pause to admire the work he did.

When artist Daniel Slattery corresponded back and forth with Ingleside government administrators at the time, he wanted $14,000 for a mural depicting - in part - the city’s past, including a reference to the Humble Oil Company. The painting would adorn the interior of the refinery’s former service station at 2821 Main St. (FM 1069), so it only fitting its previous occupants be eternalized.

Dan Slattery Murals & Design was the name of the artist’s studio, listing a Corpus Christi mailing address for the Art Museum of South Texas. Interim City Manager Walter Hill, Jr. began trading letters on the subject in 2006. A previous artist chosen for the project who committed to donating his services backed out, so Slattery inquired about fulfilling the obligation.

In a copy of the invoice Slattery submitted to Hill’s attention it explained that he worked for nine months that year, from January to September, to finish a mural he described as would “create imagery that represents the spirit and heart of Ingleside, Texas, and enhance a new public gathering place.” Details of what was planned were obtained by The Index through a Freedom of Information Act request.

In a handwritten note from Slattery to Hill on September 9, 2006, he informs the administrator, “I understand a local artist was to paint a mural at the newly renovated Humble Station, but due to other commitments left the Humble Mural project open. I submitted a portfolio of my work and proposals dealing with subject matter and an estimate of costs. My original estimate was $4,500 and was informed that $3,500 was the allotted amount, which I accepted even though a project of this size and scope would be $14,000.” Even for $3,500, admirers of Slattery’s finished product would most likely agree, the taxpayers got a good deal, the mural covering an 80 square foot space.

Two years earlier, Ingleside received funding assistance from the state to renovate the old Humble Oil service station into a community center. The building had fallen into disrepair and in 2004 as efforts to restore the structure got underway there was a partial roof collapse, exposing asbestos contaminants that had to be abated first.

But discussions on converting the derelict structure to benefit the Ingleside community originated in 2001, according to documents the newspaper has reviewed. Support for public funding for the total costs was demonstrated in a series of letters authored by federal, state, and local representatives that appeared unanimous in their cause, directing their opinions to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s leadership in Austin that held the purse strings for the bulk of the money that would be earmarked for the project.

“I am pleased to lend my enthusiastic support,” wrote then Congressman Ruben Hinojosa.

“This project is of major importance to the community for many reasons,” his letter went on. “It will be the first project of its kind in the area and will transform a detriment to the community into one of the most direly needed facilities in Ingleside,” stated Hinojosa, the correspondence written at a time the Navy still had a presence in the city, and government leaders had an ambitious goal of restoring the so-called downtown mercantile sector under the ‘Main Street Program’, the crumbling Humble structure acting as a focal point.

Letters of support were received from the San Patricio County Judge, Ingleside ISD Superintendent, head of the Chamber of Commerce, and many others. The city got what it wanted, but its impact on the revival of Ingleside’s downtown remains a debatable issue. The Humble Center is one of the few, if only public spaces for events and meetings in Ingleside far from the greater square footage offered by the Aransas Pass Civic Center, built with the intent of being able to host large or small gatherings, events, and activities.