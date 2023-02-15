Out & About

IOBVFD Holds Fundraiser Potluck

Bring a dish to pass, make some new friends, learn about the First Responders who protect Ingleside on the Bay and help a worthy cause all at the same time. The Fire Department will hold a potluck dinner Monday, February 20 inside the apparatus bay, next to City Hall at 475 Starlight Dr., starting at 6:00 p.m. A $5 donation is requested.

Attention: Scrabble Fans!

Aransas Pass, Ingleside, and Ingleside on the Bay residents – really, anyone living in San Patricio County is invited to participate in the Adult Literacy Council’s ‘Scrabble Tournament for Literacy’, Friday, April 21 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. held this year at the Portland Community Center, 2000 Billy G. Webb. Games start promptly at 6:15 p.m. Money raised will help the SPALC support ongoing literacy programs. The event includes a silent auction, and a live auction. Individual and team players are welcome. For information on tickets, or sponsorship, call (361) 5873536 or email sanpatliteracy@yahoo.com .

Garden Club Meets in Ingleside

The Ingleside Garden Club meets Wednesday, February 15, at 10:00 a.m. for business only, at the Ingleside Public Library, 2775 Waco St. The meeting on February 7 had to be rescheduled. Wildflower Bingo will be played later. Learn more on the group’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/gr oups/1741394352798555/?ref =share&mibextid=S66gvF For more information contact Martha Habluetzel, (361) 790-6192.

IOB Welcomes Mardi Gras with Style

Get your golf carts decked out. Ingleside in the Bay’s Parks and Recreation Committee is planning its annual Mardi Gras Golf Cart Parade Saturday, February 18, starting at 4:45 p.m. from the intersection of Starlight Dr. and Oak Ridge Dr., ending at Bahia Marine on Bayshore Dr. If you don’t have a golf cart just line the streets and watch and wait. Revelers will be tossing out goodies! Laissez le bon temps rouler !

Everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day

ngleside on the Bay welcomes participants in their annual St. Paddy’s Day Fun Run/ Walk, proceeds benefiting improvements for the IOB City Park. The event is on Saturday. March 18, starting at 3:00 p.m. You must register by February 13 to allow for t-shirts to be ordered. Forms and more information is available at City Hall, 475 Starlight Dr., weekdays between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It’s a three-, and one-mile fun run, starting at City Hall and ending at Bahia Marina on Bayshore Dr. Prizes, water, and light snacks will be provided at the end.

Join Ingleside Church on Religious Pilgrimage

Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Ingleside is leading a pilgrimage to Medjugorje and the Shrines of Italy. Father Patrick Higgins will be the spiritual leader. The trip will include Medjugorje, an overnight ferry to Italy and to the tomb of Padre Pio, Assisi, and Rome. While in Rome the group will attend the papal audience, then visit St Peter’s Cathedral, Sistine Chapel, and three of the famous churches in Rome. The trip will take place June19-30. Visit the church website www. oloaingleside.org for the brochure and application. A meeting to go over details of the pilgrimage is planned February 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the parish hall behind 2414 Main St. (FM 1069). For more information please call Linda Rubalcaba (361) 779-4793.

Clean Green Aransas Pass Hosts Community Clean Ups

Get your work gloves on, dress for the weather, and join Clean Green Aransas Pass for two litter pickups Saturday, February 18. The group will meet first at the ‘Welcome to Aransas Pass’ sign on Commercial St., Hwy 361 heading towards Rockport, just before 9:00 a.m. The second event will take place across the street from A.C. Blunt Middle School on Demory Lane.

IHS Project Graduation Plans Sweetheart Dance

Support the Class of 2023 at Ingleside High School and attend the HIS Project Graduation Sweetheart Dance fundraiser Friday, February 17, 6-8:00 p.m. inside the high school cafeteria at 2807 Mustang Dr. All high school, and Gilbert J. Mircovich (GJM) students are invited to bring their sweetheart to the event. Admission is $5 per person and concessions will be available.

Lenten Fish Fry Season Underway in Aransas Pass

St. Joseph Men’s Club Lenten Fish Fry 2023 starts every Friday beginning on Feb. 24th thru Friday, Mar. 31st from 5-7:00 p.m. in the Parish Hall at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church on N. Rife St. in Aransas Pass. A donation of $10 (cash only) per plate includes 2 fish fillets, coleslaw, French fries, hushpuppies, and sauce. Dine-in and carry-out available.

Ingleside Church Hosts Lenten Fish Fry

Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ingleside Lenten Fish Fry begins on February 24th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and continue all Fridays during Lent (March 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, and 31st). The cost is $10 per plate. Diners will get fried fish with all the trimmings; dine in or take out. Desserts will be sold separately. The Fish Fry proceeds help support the Church. The Fish Fries are put on by The Knights of Columbus and Our Lady of Guadalupe Society (Guadalupanas).