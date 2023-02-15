PHOTOS: Latest storm leaves parts of New Mexico covered in snow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday, New Mexicans woke up to snow and slick-covered roads across the state. The storm also brought difficult driving conditions to much of the state. Weather Information
Winter storm warnings and weather advisories will remain in effect until 5 p.m. The wind will stay very gusty, prompting more wind advisories and high wind warnings for southern New Mexico and the eastern plains. Winds will gust up to 50-70 mph in those areas.
View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them to
KRQE Report It! Fruit trees in Santa Fe on Feb. 14, 2023 (Courtesy: Scott Aldrich) Snow in La Cueva around 8 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Robin Justice) Morning snow in Springer, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: J. Kim Romero) UNM Taos campus with snow in Taos, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: En Pilar Julios Cocina) Snow-packed road in Santa Fe, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Joseph Madrid) The town of Gallup, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Samantha Dean) Snow filled yard in the Village of Tijeras, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Jacob Stimmel) Cloudy mountains in Bernalillo, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Walter Whitethrone) Equipment covered in snow in Placitas, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Annette Gallardo) Tables covered in snow in Mescalero, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Ann Palmer) Snow in a neighborhood in Rio Rancho, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Gina Trujillo) Cloudy snow day in Hernandez, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Julia Romero) Icy road in Jamestown, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Rashil Johns) Snow in a yard in Springer, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Erika Lopez) Icy roads in Albuquerque, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Javier Cortes) Mountain views from Catron County, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Diane Bishop-Campbell) Fresh blanket of snow in Farmington, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Jenn Williams Perry) A foggy snowy morning in Questa, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Lynette Romero) A wonderful view of the snow from Glorieta Pass, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Asdzáá Hummingbird) An overlook of the roads in Farmington, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Angelica Grijalva) Backyard view of a snow day in Albuquerque, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Christina Overton) Snow falling on a car in Mescalero, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Edith Morgan) A yard filled with snow in Farmington, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Corrina Plummer-Goodman) Icy and snow-filled road in Santa Fe, NM 0n Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Anna Stephens) Snow-covered road in Naschitti, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Kasha John) A snowy walkway in Rodarte, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Alexus Fernandez) A peacock with some light snow in Deming, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Leann Willey) A stairway with snow in Albuquerque, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Ana Luisa Newkam) Snow fall in Rio Rancho, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Stephen Daniel) Snowy bush in Albuquerque, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Auriella Ortiz | KRQE Social Media Producer) Inches of snow in Aztec, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Angela Maestas Livingston) A car covered in snow in Silver City, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Dorrie Dennison) A snowy morning in Downtown Albuquerque, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Black Eagle Security) Snowy outlook in Questa, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Jonathan Archuleta Jr.) Cars covered in snow in Los Alamos, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: LaTisa Ford) A dog in enjoy the snow day in Tijeras, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Annette McCarty and Hershey) Trees covered in snow in Seven Springs, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: John Beahm) Morning neighborhood snow in Albuquerque, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Steve Smith)
