PHOTOS: Latest storm leaves parts of New Mexico covered in snow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday, New Mexicans woke up to snow and slick-covered roads across the state. The storm also brought difficult driving conditions to much of the state.

Weather Information

Winter storm warnings and weather advisories will remain in effect until 5 p.m. The wind will stay very gusty, prompting more wind advisories and high wind warnings for southern New Mexico and the eastern plains. Winds will gust up to 50-70 mph in those areas.

View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them to KRQE Report It!

Fruit trees in Santa Fe on Feb. 14, 2023 (Courtesy: Scott Aldrich)

Snow in La Cueva around 8 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Robin Justice)

Morning snow in Springer, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: J. Kim Romero)

UNM Taos campus with snow in Taos, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: En Pilar Julios Cocina)

Snow-packed road in Santa Fe, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Joseph Madrid)

The town of Gallup, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Samantha Dean)

Snow filled yard in the Village of Tijeras, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Jacob Stimmel)

Cloudy mountains in Bernalillo, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Walter Whitethrone)

Equipment covered in snow in Placitas, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Annette Gallardo)

Tables covered in snow in Mescalero, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Ann Palmer)

Snow in a neighborhood in Rio Rancho, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Gina Trujillo)

Cloudy snow day in Hernandez, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Julia Romero)

Icy road in Jamestown, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Rashil Johns)

Snow in a yard in Springer, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Erika Lopez)

Icy roads in Albuquerque, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Javier Cortes)

Mountain views from Catron County, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Diane Bishop-Campbell)

Fresh blanket of snow in Farmington, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Jenn Williams Perry)

A foggy snowy morning in Questa, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Lynette Romero)

A wonderful view of the snow from Glorieta Pass, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Asdzáá Hummingbird)

An overlook of the roads in Farmington, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Angelica Grijalva)

Backyard view of a snow day in Albuquerque, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Christina Overton)

Snow falling on a car in Mescalero, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Edith Morgan)

A yard filled with snow in Farmington, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Corrina Plummer-Goodman)

Icy and snow-filled road in Santa Fe, NM 0n Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Anna Stephens)

Snow-covered road in Naschitti, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Kasha John)

A snowy walkway in Rodarte, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Alexus Fernandez)

A peacock with some light snow in Deming, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Leann Willey)

A stairway with snow in Albuquerque, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Ana Luisa Newkam)

Snow fall in Rio Rancho, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Stephen Daniel)

Snowy bush in Albuquerque, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Auriella Ortiz | KRQE Social Media Producer)

Inches of snow in Aztec, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Angela Maestas Livingston)

A car covered in snow in Silver City, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Dorrie Dennison)

A snowy morning in Downtown Albuquerque, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Black Eagle Security)

Snowy outlook in Questa, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Jonathan Archuleta Jr.)

Cars covered in snow in Los Alamos, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: LaTisa Ford)

A dog in enjoy the snow day in Tijeras, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Annette McCarty and Hershey)

Trees covered in snow in Seven Springs, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: John Beahm)

Morning neighborhood snow in Albuquerque, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Steve Smith)

