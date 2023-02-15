Open in App
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: Latest storm leaves parts of New Mexico covered in snow

By Auriella Ortiz,

10 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday, New Mexicans woke up to snow and slick-covered roads across the state. The storm also brought difficult driving conditions to much of the state.

Winter storm warnings and weather advisories will remain in effect until 5 p.m. The wind will stay very gusty, prompting more wind advisories and high wind warnings for southern New Mexico and the eastern plains. Winds will gust up to 50-70 mph in those areas.

View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them to KRQE Report It!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GdXIo_0koHC4xv00
Fruit trees in Santa Fe on Feb. 14, 2023 (Courtesy: Scott Aldrich)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pLoQg_0koHC4xv00
Snow in La Cueva around 8 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Robin Justice)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prmPq_0koHC4xv00
Morning snow in Springer, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: J. Kim Romero)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Np2qp_0koHC4xv00
UNM Taos campus with snow in Taos, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: En Pilar Julios Cocina)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCeG1_0koHC4xv00
Snow-packed road in Santa Fe, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Joseph Madrid)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KrwEB_0koHC4xv00
The town of Gallup, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Samantha Dean)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SlHQH_0koHC4xv00
Snow filled yard in the Village of Tijeras, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Jacob Stimmel)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJU5A_0koHC4xv00
Cloudy mountains in Bernalillo, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Walter Whitethrone)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WNi0G_0koHC4xv00
Equipment covered in snow in Placitas, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Annette Gallardo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fE8pU_0koHC4xv00
Tables covered in snow in Mescalero, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Ann Palmer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hXucn_0koHC4xv00
Snow in a neighborhood in Rio Rancho, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Gina Trujillo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02pJ38_0koHC4xv00
Cloudy snow day in Hernandez, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Julia Romero)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39aJBU_0koHC4xv00
Icy road in Jamestown, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Rashil Johns)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3saYYQ_0koHC4xv00
Snow in a yard in Springer, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Erika Lopez)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WtJLI_0koHC4xv00
Icy roads in Albuquerque, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Javier Cortes)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9fxd_0koHC4xv00
Mountain views from Catron County, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Diane Bishop-Campbell)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUueZ_0koHC4xv00
Fresh blanket of snow in Farmington, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Jenn Williams Perry)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pk40j_0koHC4xv00
A foggy snowy morning in Questa, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Lynette Romero)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fagpt_0koHC4xv00
A wonderful view of the snow from Glorieta Pass, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Asdzáá Hummingbird)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0fmX_0koHC4xv00
An overlook of the roads in Farmington, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Angelica Grijalva)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FdvlY_0koHC4xv00
Backyard view of a snow day in Albuquerque, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Christina Overton)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPmGa_0koHC4xv00
Snow falling on a car in Mescalero, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Edith Morgan)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40SojQ_0koHC4xv00
A yard filled with snow in Farmington, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Corrina Plummer-Goodman)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gV5wd_0koHC4xv00
Icy and snow-filled road in Santa Fe, NM 0n Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Anna Stephens)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12P3rz_0koHC4xv00
Snow-covered road in Naschitti, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Kasha John)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qy8EL_0koHC4xv00
A snowy walkway in Rodarte, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Alexus Fernandez)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CqW4j_0koHC4xv00
A peacock with some light snow in Deming, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Leann Willey)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKW2P_0koHC4xv00
A stairway with snow in Albuquerque, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Ana Luisa Newkam)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iRYL3_0koHC4xv00
Snow fall in Rio Rancho, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Stephen Daniel)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ft717_0koHC4xv00
Snowy bush in Albuquerque, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Auriella Ortiz | KRQE Social Media Producer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jg5Cw_0koHC4xv00
Inches of snow in Aztec, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Angela Maestas Livingston)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S648W_0koHC4xv00
A car covered in snow in Silver City, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Dorrie Dennison)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HzmXB_0koHC4xv00
A snowy morning in Downtown Albuquerque, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Black Eagle Security)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bl6DK_0koHC4xv00
Snowy outlook in Questa, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Jonathan Archuleta Jr.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v28y1_0koHC4xv00
Cars covered in snow in Los Alamos, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: LaTisa Ford)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gRuJH_0koHC4xv00
A dog in enjoy the snow day in Tijeras, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Annette McCarty and Hershey)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4it5_0koHC4xv00
Trees covered in snow in Seven Springs, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: John Beahm)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rbh7U_0koHC4xv00
Morning neighborhood snow in Albuquerque, NM on Feb. 15, 2023 (Courtesy: Steve Smith)
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

