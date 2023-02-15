Bus crash shuts down part of Trumbull County highway

OSHP said the Gateways to Better Living bus, which had six occupants, came across the intersection going south on Scoville North. Troopers say the driver of the bus failed to yield, causing a collision with a Kia Soul, which was going east on Route 82.
The bus continued to the southbound side of Scoville North and was pushed into a station wagon stopped at the stop sign.
Troopers said the Kia driver has serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The five passengers and driver have suspected minor injuries. Reports said the driver of the station wagon does not have any injuries.
Troopers now say charges are pending against the bus driver.
The Vienna Township Fire Department also responded to the scene.
