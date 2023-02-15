Open in App
Vienna Center, OH
WKBN

Bus crash shuts down part of Trumbull County highway

By Kyle AlexanderNadine Grimley,

10 days ago

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A charge against a bus driver is pending after Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to an accident involving multiple vehicles Wednesday morning.

Troopers were called to Scoville North Road on state Route 82 in Vienna Township around 9:30 a.m.

Man accused of hitting police cruisers in chase

OSHP said the Gateways to Better Living bus, which had six occupants, came across the intersection going south on Scoville North. Troopers say the driver of the bus failed to yield, causing a collision with a Kia Soul, which was going east on Route 82.

The bus continued to the southbound side of Scoville North and was pushed into a station wagon stopped at the stop sign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5Hsq_0koHAhBJ00
Credit: WKBN
Credit: Vienna Fire Department
Credit: Vienna Fire Department
Credit: Vienna Fire Department

Troopers said the Kia driver has serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The five passengers and driver have suspected minor injuries. Reports said the driver of the station wagon does not have any injuries.

Troopers now say charges are pending against the bus driver.

The Vienna Township Fire Department also responded to the scene.

